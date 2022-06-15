VAIO SX12 laptop launched with Intel Core i7 processor

VAIO has launched the latest SX12 laptop in Japan. It supports up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor. The company has also announced a special All Black Edition with a Core i7-1280P processor.

The company has not yet announced the pricing details of the new laptop. It comes in Urban Bronze, Fine White, Fine Black, Bright Silver, and Rose Gold colour options. There’s no word if it will be available in other countries.

VAIO SX12 Specifications

The new VAIO SX12 is a 12.5 inch thin and light notebook with a starting weight of less than 2 pounds. Further, it comes with a 1920 x 1080 pixel display. The laptop supports for up to an Intel Core i7-1260P processor. In addition, there is a premium VAIO SX12 All Black Edition with a Core i7-1280P processor and optional support for a 5G modem.

The laptop comes with 8GB to 32GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB to 2TB of PCIe x4 NVMe storage. Besides, on software front, it runs Windows 11 OS out of the box.

For the camera, the laptop sports a 2.07-megapixel camera. In addition, it supports face recognition. It is claimed that the laptop offers a battery life of up to approximately 26 hours.

Connectivity features include 1 x HDMI port, 2 x Thunderbolt 4 ports, 2 x USB 3.0 ports, 1 x Gigabit Ethernet port,1 x 3.5mm audio jack, WiFi 6E, Bluetooth 5.1. Lastly, other features include Stereo speakers and Dual microphones.

Vaio E15 and SE14 laptops were launched in India last year. The Vaio E15 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the Ryzen 5 model and the Ryzen 7 model costs Rs 56,990. It comes in Tin Silver and Graphite colours.

The Vaio SE14 is priced at Rs 62,990. It comes in Red Copper and Dark Gray colours. Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 laptops are powered by AMD Ryzen and Intel processors respectively.