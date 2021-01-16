Advertisement

Vaio E15, SE14 laptops launched in India starting from Rs 49,900

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 16, 2021 2:26 pm

Vaio also plans to launch new laptops in later this year in India.
Vaio has now marked its comeback in India with the launch of Vaio E15 and Vaio SE14 laptops powered by AMD Ryzen and Intel processors respectively. These are now available for pre-order on Flipkart and will go on sale starting from January 19th

 

Vaio E15 & E14 Pricing

 

The Vaio E15 is priced at Rs 49,990 for the Ryzen 5 model and the Ryzen 7 model costs Rs 56,990. It comes in Tin Silver and Graphite colours.

The Vaio SE14 is priced at Rs 62,990. It comes in Red Copper and Dark Gray colours.


Vaio also plans to launch new laptops in later this year in India. These models will include the Vaio FE14, Vaio SX14, and Vaio E14 as well as some new configurations of the existing Vaio SE14.

 

Vaio E15 specifications

 

Vaio E15 laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD IPS display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution and 16:9 aspect ratio. It is powered by AMD Ryzen 5 or AMD Ryzen 7 mobile processor, along with Radeon Vega 8 or Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics. The laptop also comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 512GB of SSD.

 

The laptop runs Windows 10 Home with MS Office 365 and it features 1MP Webcam. The laptop also features a backlit keyboard, and built-in microphone and dual speakers. The Vaio E15 is claimed to offer 8-hour battery life.

 

Connectivity options include Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 4.2, two USB 3.0 ports, a Type-C port with support for Power Delivery 3.0, a micro HDMI port, and a micro SD card reader. It measures 358.7x239.2x19.9mm and weighs 1.77 kilograms.

 

Vaio SE14 specifications

 

Vaio SE14 features a 14-inch full-HD IPS display with 1920×1080 pixel resolution, 16:9 aspect ratio and anti-glare coating. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i5 processor with Intel UHD Graphics 620, along with 8GB DDR4 2400MHz RAM and 512GB PCIe SSD. The laptop runs Windows 10 Home with MS Office 365 and it features 1MP Webcam.

 

Vaio SE14 comes with a battery that is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of usage on a single charge and up 70% quick charge in an hour. The laptop comes with a fingerprint sensor. Vaio SE14 measures 324.4x229.6x19.55mm and weighs 1.35 kilograms.

 

For audio, there is built-in quad speakers, 4 x 1 W stereo speakers, and a headphone jack. Connectivity features of Vaio SE14 include Dual-Band Wi-Fi (802.11 ac), Bluetooth 5.0, two USB 3.1 Type C with power delivery, two USB 3.1 Type-A ports, an HDMI port and a microSD card reader.

