V- Guard Launches Aikido NXT Range of Air Coolers

V-Guard Industries Limited, India’s consumer appliances company has launched the Aikido NXT Air Coolers, which are next-generation Air Coolers, providing long-lasting cooling, to beat scorching summer days.

The Aikido NXT comes in various capacities such as: 85L, 70L, 50L, 30L and 25L for various cooling needs and requirements. The pricing details have not been shared by the company yet.

The Aikido NXT comes with a full-functional remote which offers complete control from your bed, eliminating the need to get up, during the night. It has a wide range of features like Smart Humidity Control, Smart Sleep Mode, Smart Memory Function and Low Water Level Alarm.

Aikido NXT comes with extra thick antifungal cellulose honeycomb cooling pads for better cooling. The product is also equipped with strong castor wheels to move the cooler in your home with ease.

Thanks to Aikido NXT’s wide tank capacity, consumers can do away with the hassle of refilling water tank in the middle of the night thereby ensuring an uninterrupted sleep.

The range has wide offerings like desert, room & personal coolers under it. Aikido NXT offers high airflow of 4700m3/h air and air throw up to 15.2 meters ensuring efficient cooling.

Commenting on the new launch, Mithun K Chittilappilly, MD, V-Guard Industries Ltd. commented, “It has been the endeavor of V-Guard to strive continuously to delight our consumers with thoughtful products & experiences. The Aikido NXT was designed keeping in mind consumer’s hassle of waking up in the middle of the night and refilling the cooler water tank. Aikido NXT comes with features like extra-thick cooling pads, higher tank capacity, remote operation, etc. ensuring our discerning consumers have a peaceful, uninterrupted sleep.”