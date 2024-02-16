Users Will Get Correct Information On Our Website: Honor CEO Takes a Dig At OnePlus

Honor, along with its Honor X9b and other launches, also revealed a new website for Indian consumers at the address “ExploreHonor.com”. This new website offers users all the information about the latest launches from the brand and, most importantly, the correct information, as per Honor CEO Madhav Sheth.

In an interaction with The Mobile India, Sheth took a dig at OnePlus and said that “Our website will offer users the correct information”, when asked whether the website would offer any exclusive content to the users.

For those unaware, OnePlus recently got involved in a controversy where it wrongly mentioned the storage of the 256GB model of OnePlus 12R as UFS 4.0 whereas in reality, it was the older UFS 3.1 storage. The brand apologised for the miscommunication and asked existing buyers and those who pre-ordered the device to contact customer support for a solution.

Coming back to Honor, the executive also confirmed to us that it is currently evaluating the market to find out which Honor Magic series smartphone would be the ideal one for the Indian region. Honor Magic series consists of the brand’s most top-end set of flagship smartphones, the latest addition to which was the Honor Magic 6 and the Honor Magic 6 Pro.

Sheth also said the brand is currently focusing on a leaner distribution in the offline market as of now because “the customer would have to bear any costs associated with expanding offline.

Aside from these, Madhav also told us about the Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 release timeline in India for the Honor 90 and the Honor X9b. Finally, he also confirmed the reason behind not offering the charger inside the box of the Honor X9b.