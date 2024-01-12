Honor Magic 6 sports a 6.78-inch curved OLED HDR LTPO display with 1.5K resolution (1264 x 2800 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 5000 nits peak brightness, 10-bit colours, 4320Hz PWM dimming, and has an in-display fingerprint scanner for biometrics. It is powered by a 4nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset paired with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of inbuilt storage.

For optics, the Honor Magic 6 gets a triple rear camera setup including a 50-megapixel f/1.9 primary sensor with OIS, a 50-megapixel f/2.0 ultra-wide angle sensor and a 32-megapixel f/2.4 telephoto sensor with OIS. The front camera is equipped with an 50-megapixel f/2.0 sensor.

It boots on Magic OS 8.0 based on Android 14. The handset is backed by a 5450mAh battery with support for 66W wired charging and 50W wireless charging. Connectivity options of the device include support for 5G, Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Bluetooth v5.3, and a USB Type-C port. The device gets stereo speakers and an IR Blaster also.