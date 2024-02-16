Honor X9b vs Poco X6 Pro 5G: Which One Should You Buy?

Honor debuted a new smartphone in India called the Honor X9b. The brand has positioned it right next to Poco’s contender, the Poco X6 Pro 5G launched last month in the country. Here’s a specifications comparison of the Honor X9b and the Poco X6 Pro 5G to help you decide which one’s more value for money.

Display

The Honor X9b gets a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,200×2,652 pixels) curved AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. On the other hand, the Poco handset gets a 6.67-inch 1.5K resolution AMOLED Display with a Refresh Rate of 120Hz, Dolby Vision, 12-bit colours, 1800 nits peak brightness and HDR10+ support.

While both have the same resolution, the Honor device has a curved display that might appeal to some due to the premium look. It is also much more durable as we tested the same during our review of the device. On the other hand, Poco’s display is much brighter and flat, which could be preferred by those who do not like curved panels due to the higher reflectivity.

Performance & Software

The Poco X6 Pro is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8300 Ultra SoC under the hood, paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5x RAM. It comes with up to 512GB of UFS 4.0 storage. On the other hand, the Honor X9b gets Qualcomm’s 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 chip, along with 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The Poco X6 Pro has an EDGE over the Honor X9b in terms of power as it not only sports a far more capable Chipset but also much faster RAM and storage that will surely make a difference in real-world performance. Software is always a subjective choice, and our review of the Honor device concluded that while it is smooth, it definitely loses out on some basic Android features. Feature-wise, we’ll give this win to the Poco X6 Pro as it also runs on the latest Android 14, while Honor’s handset runs on Android 13.

Battery & Cameras

The Honor X9b packs a 5800mAh cell with 35W fast charging, while Poco X6 Pro gets a 5000mAh battery with 67W fast charging. Clearly, the X9b has a bigger battery, but the X6 Pro will charge much faster.

The Poco X6 Pro gets a 64-megapixel f/1.69 primary camera with OIS, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. The smartphone also has a 16-megapixel selfie camera. The Honor X9b has a 108-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.75 aperture, a 5-megapixel Wide-Angle camera with a f/2.2, and a 2-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture. On the front, it has a 16-megapixel camera for selfies and video chats.

While the sensor setup remains identical, we cannot confirm which one of them performs better in varying lighting conditions unless we use them side-by-side. As for Honor X9b, we saw in its review that the camera was underperforming in most conditions, making the experience less than ideal.

Verdict

If you are longing for durability along with a longer-lasting battery, the Honor X9b at Rs 25,999 is a decent buy, but as an overall package, the Poco X6 Pro at Rs 26,999 is the much better choice and offers a value that’s far better for just 1000 bucks more.