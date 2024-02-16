Honor X9b Doesn’t Come With A Charger In The Box: Honor CEO Answers

Honor launched its second smartphone in India after its return to the country’s market, and similar to the first one, even the Honor X9b doesn’t come with a charger included in the box. Here we are with an answer for you as to what’s the reason behind not offering a charger within the box of Honor X9b and instead offering it separately to the users.

In an interview with The Mobile Indian, Honor CEO Madhav Sheth conveyed that as the Honor X9b is currently being imported to India, its chargers aren’t suitable for the Indian voltage system. As a result, the brand has developed 35W chip-based chargers in India that are suitable for the market’s voltage system and work efficiently here. Due to this reason, the charger is being offered to the consumer separately out of the box and free of cost.

When asked about the Make in India program, Sheth said, “We have already begun localisation of production with the smartphone chargers, and we have a roadmap ready for the production of the rest of the parts”. However, Sheth didn’t share any exact plans for when Honor will begin producing smartphones in India.

As for the battery-related stats of the Honor X9b, we confirmed in our review that the handset is surely a battery champ. It packs a 5800mAh battery with 35W fast wired charging. Thanks to its large battery capacity and decent optimisation, the Honor X9b can easily last for a day or even two, depending on your usage. The charging time is decent but not the best, as it takes 1.5 hours to charge from 10 to 100%.

Aside from this, the Honor executive also confirmed to us that it will be releasing the Android 14-based Magic OS 8.0 update for the Honor 90 and the Honor X9b soon in India.