Upcoming smartphones in India: Poco C51, Realme Narzo N55, Vivo T2 5G series

Three brands are planning to introduce new smartphones in the Indian market soon, including devices from Poco, Realme and Vivo. While Poco C51 is all set to debut on April 7 in India, Vivo T2 5G series and Realme Narzo N55 still don’t have an exact launch date but are slated to arrive soon.

Poco C51 India launch

A report by Fonearena says that Flipkart showed an advertisement for the launch of Poco C51 on its website. The listing appears to have been removed from the e-commerce website. However, the screenshots of the listing have gives us a hint about the launch date and specifications of the handset. It is said to go official in the country on April 7 at 12pm IST.

As for its specs, the Poco device will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset. It will sport a 6.52-inch HD+ display and 3/4GB RAM. The upcoming Poco C51 is also confirmed to launch with a 5,000 mAh battery, an 8MP main cam, Android 13 (Go Edition) and a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner. From the looks of it, the Poco C51 appears to be a rebranded Redmi A2+, that was unveiled last month.

Realme Narzo N55 India launch

Realme is also gearing up to launch a new Narzo series smartphone which may be called the Narzo N55. It will also be the first N-series smartphone under the Narzo brand. An Amazon India landing page for the upcoming Narzo device has also gone live.

The phone is expected to be available in a bunch of variants in India, including 4GB + 64GB variant, 4GB + 128GB trim, 6GB + 64GB model, 6GB + 128GB model, and finally, a top of the line 8GB + 128GB option is also said to be in the cards. A 91Mobiles report earlier suggested that the device may launch on April 12 at 12PM IST in India.

Vivo T2 5G series India launch

Next, Vivo has confirmed that the T2 5G series is all set to debut soon in the country. The launch has been confirmed via a microsite on Flipkart. The company has also teased the design of the upcoming Vivo T2 5G and has confirmed it would feature a Snapdragon chipset from Qualcomm with 5G support.

The name of the chipset will be revealed on April 9, according to Vivo. The microsite has also confirmed the rear design of the device, with dual rear camera setup accompanied by an LED flash housed in two circular modules. The camera specifications will be revealed on April 7 while display specs will be unveiled on April 5. The series is expected to consist of Vivo T2 5G and Vivo T2x 5G.