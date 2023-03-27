Redmi A2 series unveiled: Know details

Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+ have been launched in Europe and have an upgraded processor compared to their predecessors.

Xiaomi has unveiled new A-series Redmi devices including the Redmi A2 and the Redmi A2+. The new Redmi A2 and the A2+ have silently debuted in Europe with entry-level specifications such as a MediaTek Helio G36 chipset under the hood, an HD+ display, Android 12 (Go Edition) operating system and more.

Redmi A2, Redmi A2+: Specifications, Price

Redmi A2+

The pricing and availability details of the Redmi A2 and the A2+ are yet to be unveiled. Whenever they do get available, they will come in Black, Light Green, and Light Blue colours. They will be available in 2GB++32GB and 3GB+32GB RAM and storage configurations.

The Redmi A2 series sports a 6.52-inch HD+ display with a waterdrop-style notch. Further, the display has 20:9 aspect ratio display, and a scratch resistant glass. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Helio G36 SoC, which is coupled with up to 3GB LPDDR4X RAM and 32GB eMMC 5.1 storage. It supports expansion using a microSD card (up to 1TB).

For optics, the Redmi A2 series has an AI-backed dual rear camera unit. It has an 8-megapixel primary sensor with LED Flash, f/2.0 aperture and a QVGA sensor. For selfies and video chats, the phone features a 5-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front with f/2.2 aperture.

The Redmi A2 series packs a 5,000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. Redmi A2 and A2+ runs on Android 12 OS (Go Edition) out of the box. Connectivity options include dual-SIM 4G, 2.4Ghz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, FM Radio, 3.5mm headphone jack and a micro-USB port for charging. There’s also a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor for security which is the only differentiating factor between the Redmi A2+ and the Redmi A2.