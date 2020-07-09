U&i TWS-3330 Airplane Wireless Earphone launched in India

Dubbed as U&i TWS-3330 Airplane Wireless Earphone, the earbuds come with a price tag of Rs 2999 and it is available for purchase from leading retail stores and online platforms.

The latest wireless earphone comes with a host of interesting features. To start with, the company claims that the earbuds deliver high bass and HD sound experience while listening to music or attending calls. The device comes with LED indicator on its case for displaying the charging process to the users.

It features Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option which gives a coverage distance of 15 metres.. The earbuds come with 12 hours of battery life and music time. The earbuds come with a battery capacity of 25mAh, while the charging case has a battery capacity of 300mAh.

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder, and Director, U&i commented “As the nation is witnessing the stressful time, U&i has brought in value for money devices for providing our users with an unmatched music experience during these testing times. Through this launch, we are expanding our wireless earphone range and will also be restarting our operations post lockdown.”