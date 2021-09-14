U&i Sonic 1 and Sonic 3 speakers launched, price starts at Rs 699

U&i, has launched two new sonic speakers under its U&i Prime range of products. U&i Prime range includes Sonic 1 and Sonic 3 speakers priced at Rs 699 and Rs 1,499, respectively. They can be purchased from all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms. A 1-Year warranty backs them.

U&i Sonic 1

The U&i Sonic 1 Speaker with 3W RMS specification provides up to 4 Hours of music time. It has V5.0 Bluetooth Version supporting the transmission Range of 10M. The Battery Capacity of 800 mAh allows 1.5 Hours Battery Charging Time and provides 3W Output. It is also IPX 4 water-resistant.

The Sonic 3 Speaker with 10W RMS specification allows 8 hours of nonstop music at a Transmission Range of 10M. It has a 1800 mAh Battery Capacity.

Commenting on the launch, Meet Vij, CEO, U&i shared, “Keeping in mind the festive season in India both the speakers are designed to be compact with no compromise in the experience provided. Understanding the essence of music and the importance it holds in our celebrations, we are elated to launch the Sonic 1 & Sonic 3 speakers, appealing to the people who love to immerse in music on every occasion.”

U&i has recently launched its new store in Delhi, Karol Bagh, one of the leading technology hubs. The store will offer easy access to the world of high-tech products from the house of U&i for consumers and gadgets lovers.

Previously, U&i Charter power bank was launched with 10,000 mAh capacity. The new Powerbank is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. It can be purchased through all leading retail stores across India.

Charter has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and is equipped with an LED battery indicator. This helps its users check the battery, power left in the Powerbank, etc. In addition, the power bank has 4-in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, and Lightning connectors.