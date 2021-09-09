U&i Charter power bank launched with 10,000 mAh capacity

U&i has today launched “Charter”, a 6 in One Powerbank. The new Powerbank is available at an introductory price of Rs 2,499. It can be purchased through all leading retail stores across India.

U&i Charter Features

This product is not bulky and can easily be placed into your pocket. Charter is made using a superior quality alloy plastic shell which makes it dust and fireproof. In addition, it has an inbuilt intelligent safety system that protects the device from overcharging, high temperatures, and short circuits.

Charter has a battery capacity of 10,000 mAh and is equipped with an LED battery indicator. This helps its users check the battery, power left in the Powerbank, etc. In addition, the power bank has 4-in-built charging cables with Type C, Micro, and Lightning connectors.

Now, one can charge up to 6 different devices of 5V with the newly launched power with ease. The power bank is also fire and dustproof.

Recently, U&i announced a new Cruise neckband wireless earphones. The new U&i Cruise Neckband Series can be purchased from online and offline retail stores. It comes at a price point of Rs 2,499 and is backed with 12 months warranty.

Cruise Neckband Series boasts Bluetooth technology 5.0, which makes it compatible with Android and iOS devices. One can easily pair the neckband with any device, and it also offers a range of connectivity upto 10 m.

The neckband offers “rich bass HD stereo sound” with passive noise cancellation. Moreover, with an available voice assistant, the neckband lets you navigate the music, make/ receive calls without the hassle of staring at your smartphone constantly. The neckband has a 200mAh battery with a charging time of 2 hours.