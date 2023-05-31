U&i launches new wired and wireless earbuds in India

U&i has launched four new audio products in India, including the KTV series and Perfume Box series in the budget wired earbuds series, and the Jump and ENC Air 06 in the TWS series of audio wearables. Read further to know more details about the new audio products, including their price, features and specifications.

Availability

Users can buy these audio wearables from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i KTV Series Wired Earphones

The KTV is a USB-C headset that offers zero latency for enhanced gaming experience, says the brand. The 10mm drivers handle the audio, and are claimed to create “deep bass and rich trebles”. The buds have inline microphones to ensure your calls are clear at the other end. The earbuds are compatible with smartphones, tablets, laptops, consoles, and more. Available in a single white colour with Type-C wired connectivity, the U&i earbuds have an MRP of Rs 999.

U&i PERFUME BOX Wired Earphones

Made for universal compatibility — whether it’s a computer, audio player, or portable, the PERFUME BOX sports the 3.5mm jack. The earbuds come with skin-safe silicone tips, and also sports an in-line control panel for volume. It hosts a high-fidelity microphone with CVC Noise Reduction for clearer voice communication. Available in 5 colours — Blue, Green, Yellow, Black, and Red, the earphones have an MRP of Rs 249.

Read More: BoAt Rockerz 255 Touch neckband, BoAt Airdopes Genesis TWS earbuds arrive in India

U&i JUMP Series Wireless Earbuds

Completely wireless with BT V5.0+EDR, the TWS earbuds sport sweat-proof, comfortable, and snug-fit ergonomics. The earbuds offet noise-reduction technology and a 25-hour total battery life. Each earbud can offer a playback time of 5 hours with its 30mAh internal battery, while the charging case with its 200mAh battery can refuel those buds another four times. Lastly, you can top-up the JUMP with a fast-charging USB-C cable in under 90 minutes, and retain its charge on standby for 500 hours. Available in dual-tone colours — Blue/Grey, Blue/White, Black/Yellow, and Red/Black, the TWS Earbuds are priced at an MRP of Rs 2,499.

U&i ENC AIR 06 TWS Earbuds

These earbuds offer 30 hours of non-stop music. The brand claims you won’t have to charge them for more than a week after a full charge. Built-in surround sound technology with composite diaphragms produces an immersive experience, according to U&i. Available in two colours — Black and White, the earbuds are available at an MRP of Rs 2,499.