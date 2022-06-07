U&i launches new audio products including TWS, Wireless Neckband, Speakers and more

India’s Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand, U&i, today launched a fleet of seven brand-new versatile audio accessories. The new fleet of audio products includes wireless mono earbuds, TWS earbuds, neckband-style headphones, soundbars, and desktop speakers.

U&i Shoot Series Wireless Earphones

Priced at Rs 2,499 and backed with 6 months warranty, it is an add-on accessory for those who are usually outdoors and continuously on voice calls. The Shoot Series is a simple wireless mono earbud for those who need to be aware of their surroundings whilst attending calls. The wireless BT earbud provides up to 10 meters of working distance/range, and can serve up to 60 hours of talk time on a single full charge.

The in-built 180mAh Lithium-Ion battery charges to 100% in just 2 hours and can also provide a standby time of up to 200 hours when not in use. It’s complete with volume and AVRCP buttons to change tracks, play/pause music, adjust volume, and answer calls.

U&i Outfit Series Wireless Neckband

Priced at Rs 2,499 and backed with 6 months warranty, the U&i Outfit Series are extremely lightweight and serve you a whopping 36 hours on a single full charge. Available in Black-Red and Green-Yellow combo colors, the Outfit Series feature a 250mAh battery with a 400-hour standby and supports A2DP, AVRCP, HSP, and HFP profiles so you can completely control your calls, music, and volume with just a press of a button. Crafted with a premium and soft skin-friendly silicone build, the ear tips are made from sweat-resistant silicone for stress-free long hours of use.

U&i ATM Series Wireless Neckband

Priced at Rs 2,499, with 6 months warranty, the ATM series wireless neckbands are built for workaholics. The U&i ATM Series neckband offers a mammoth 45 hours of battery life on a single full charge while offering a premium and smart aesthetic appearance using silicone and ABS combo body and metallic buds. The sweat-resistant silicone eartips ensure that your skin is safe while you wear it for long hours during the day or during workouts. The ATM Series Neckband-style earphones are available in a combination color of Black-Grey, Black-Silver, and Black-Red.

U&i Discover Series Wired Earphones

The U&i Discover Series wired earphones are priced at Rs 699 and come with 6 months warranty. U&i has launched these earphones for those who prefer mobile gaming on the move. The Discover Series is a simple, yet highly-performing pair of wired earphones with a built-in microphone. Crafted with sturdy ABS buds and skin-friendly silicone tips, these earbuds are designed for extreme comfort during long gameplay and continuous entertainment. The Discover Series features a 1.2-meter braided cable for extra strength and superior durability, with an in-line microphone and a 3.5mm audio jack.

U&i Swing Series TWS Earbuds

With a price tag of Rs 3,499 and with 6 months warranty, the Swing Series is a pair of TWS Earbuds that promises great audio performance, high comfort, and an extremely long playback of 36 hours in total, claims the brand. Comprising a Bluetooth v5.1 chip with EDR, the Swing Series has a unique earbud design crafted for extra wearing comfort and a snug fit, with touch sensors so you can control your music, calls, and volume. Each earbud features a 25mAh battery that offers a battery life of 4 hours with a full charge time of just 1 hour, while the case hosts a 300mAh battery that charges to 100% in under 90 minutes. The Swing Series comes in White and Black colour options.

U&i Soundbar Series 16W TWS Soundbar

Priced at Rs 2,499 and backed with 6 months warranty, the Soundbar Series features a loud audio performance with its 16-watt speaker stereo system. You can also connect the Soundbar to your smartphone, tablet, or laptop over Bluetooth. Complete with a 1200mAh battery, the soundbar runs for a continuous 6 hours before you need to recharge it again, which takes just 2 hours on a fast charger. Lastly, being highly portable and having a carry belt attached too, you can carry it along with you for vacations, trips, treks, and camps. Pick a color of your choice from Blue, Grey, and Red options.

U&i Cinema Series 4.1 Multimedia Speaker System

With a price of Rs 4,999 backed with 6 months warranty, this multimedia speaker system features a 4.1-speaker system with multiple input modes including Bluetooth, AUX-in, SD-Card, USB, and FM. Thanks to the large 4-inch driver, the bass is deep, claims U&i. The Cinema Series comes with a fully functional IR remote with volume, bass, treble, tracks, modes, and other buttons so you can control your audio from a distance. The Cinema Series is available in Black with three different accents — Red, Yellow, and Grey.