U&i launches four new wireless earphones in India

A homegrown gadget accessories brand, U&i, has announced the launch of its four new premium and ergonomic wireless earphones for smartphones, tablets, and laptops. The new range of audio accessories includes the Poker and Leo Series in the neckband-style, and the Total and Roman Series in the TWS earbuds categories, respectively.

The Poker Series will be available in Green, Blue, and Black, at Rs 2,999. Leo Series will come in White, Pink, Black, Blue, and Grey at Rs 2,499. Roman Series will arrive in Blue, Pink, White, and Black at Rs 3,499 while the Total Series – TWS-7101 will come in White and Black at Rs 2,499. The Poker series will be backed by 12 months warranty while the rest of the products will have a 6-month warranty.

U&i Poker Series

The U&i Poker Series is a pair of neckband-style wireless earphones featuring a lightweight metal body and metal buds. The buds have a soft and weather-resistant silicone for a premium look and an ergonomic design. Each earbud is also equipped with soft silicone skin-friendly ear fins and ear tips that allow for a snug fit and offers better sound isolation for disturbance-free entertainment and calls. Built around a Bluetooth V5.0 chip, the Poker Series is designed with a 150mAh battery that can power these earbuds for a whopping 40 hours on a single charge. Thanks to the USB-C port, it uses fast charging technology to fully recharge in less than 2 hours.

U&i Leo Series

The Leo Series U&i is also a neckband-style pair of earphones with a unique design and look. It features a combination of soft silicone and ABS body that are mixed for a very classy and premium design. The earbuds feature skin-friendly soft silicone tips that are water and sweat-resistant, and offer a comfortable and snug fit for prolonged use. The Leo Series is powered using a Bluetooth V5.0 chip that features superior and stable connectivity over a longer range. Additionally, the onboard 250mAh battery can be topped up in less than 2 hours and offers 36 hours of playback time for calls and entertainment.

U&i Roman Series

The U&i Roman Series is a pair of TWS earbuds that has a cube-styled carry case with a lid that features an LED-based power indicator to denote the total battery charge remaining on each earbud, and the case too. The earbuds feature soft-touch controls, allowing you to change tracks, adjust the volume, answer calls or speak to your voice assistant with just the touch of your finger.

Each earbud features a 40mAh battery that offers up to 6 hours of battery life with just a 1.5-hour charge time, while the case includes a 300mAh battery that can offer a total bud recharge time of a whopping 40 hours. Built using a Bluetooth v5.1 chip, the Roman Series can pair and connect over a longer range with a distortion-free audio performance.

U&i Total Series (TWS – 7101)

The Total Series is a pair of earbuds that are designed with a unique stem design. Featuring touch sensors for track change, volume adjustments, and answering calls, each earbud includes a 40mAh battery for a 6-hour playback time. Together with the case (300mAh battery), the Total Series can offer up to 30 hours of battery life with just 1.5 hours required for a complete recharge. Built using a Bluetooth V5.1 chip, the Total Series pairs and connects over a longer range for an enhanced audio performance.