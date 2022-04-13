U&i launches new accessories for Apple and Android smartphones

Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand U&i has announced five new accessories for every smartphone out there. These include flexible data cable, fast data cable along with three metal body adaptors including Micro USB, Type-C, and Lightning ports. U&i says that the cables are made from high quality copper cores.

The U&i Final series flexible data cable is priced at Rs 499, U&i Higher Series Super Fast Data Cable comes at Ra 699 while the Metal Body Adaptors are priced at Rs 399 each. They are available from all the U&i outlets and other leading retail stores across India.

U&i New Accessories

The U&i UiDC 7029 is built using premium silicone and the high quality copper core for sturdy connections, faster charging, and stable data transmission. Each connector has a cord protector that reduces strain on the cable to keep them from fraying. The U&i UiDC 6642 is a fast data transmission cable that also supports higher power rated chargers for quick charging. The cables are made from high-quality copper cores that allow for superior data and power transmission and zero risk of overheating.

Both the data cables are available in three variants Micro USB, Type-C and Lightning compatible. UiCN 7092 is a Micro USB to Type-C Metal Body Adapter. If traveling abroad, you could opt for the U&i UiCN 7083 Lightning to Type-C Metal Body Adapter which allows you to charge your Type-C Android smartphone or accessories with any Apple smartphone’s charger.

And if you are an Apple user, then the UiCN 7074 Type-C to Lightning Metal Body Adapter can allow you to borrow any Type-C charger from a friend or fellow traveler. Each of these adapters has a sleek and compact design. The adapters also feature a small lanyard so you can attach it to your smartphone itself or carry it along on your keychain. The adapters are available in different colors — Silver, Blue, Black, Red, and Gray to match your smartphone