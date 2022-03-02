HomeNewsU&i launches Bubble Series wireless speaker in India

U&i launches Bubble Series wireless speaker in India

U&i has announced the launch of a new wireless speaker in India called Bubble series. The speaker has 4-hour playback time.

By The Mobile Indian Network
U&i has announced the launch of Bubble Series wireless speaker in India which comes with a wireless mic and remote. Further, the speaker has a claimed battery life of up to four hours on a single charge and has Bluetooth 5.0 for wireless connectivity. The U&i Bubble Series is priced at Rs 15,999 and is available in all leading retail stores.

U&i Bubble Series comes with Bluetooth connectivity and gives you the comfort of playing your favourite tunes straight off your Smartphone or Tablet. With a Bluetooth version of 5.0, Bubble Series offers a host of useful features like multiple connectivity options of – USB SD Card, FM or MIC.

The U&i Bubble Series is a coil-type 12” speaker that comes with 7000 PMPO, majorly improving dialogue clarity while providing more vibrant, full-range sound. “It takes up minimal space and is designed to flow with modern décor”, says the company. It has a battery capacity of 3600 mAh with its 4-hour continuous backup.

This U&i speaker has a black body with LED RGB lights. It is dynamic in style and design. Bubble Series offers you full speaker features and also comes with one USB charger cable, one remote control, one wireless microphone as accessories.

Back in January, the brand announced Airlift Series Powerbank, Blast Series Charging and Data Transmission Cable, Star Series Cable, Titan Series Charging and Data Transmission Cable and USB-C to Lightning Cable. U&i Airlift Series Powerbank comes with 20000mAh power. This is a 6 in 1 Powerbank, which means it comes with 6 different types of ports to charge and that too at the same time. The input of the Micro USB and Type-C is the same, that is, 5V-1A. Its output on the other hand is 5V-1.0/2.0 (MAX).

 

