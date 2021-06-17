Advertisement

U&i launches CAN Portable Bluetooth Wireless Speaker for Rs 2,199

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 17, 2021 2:17 pm

U&i “CAN” Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available in Black, Blue and Red colour at all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms.
U&i, India’s leading Gadget Accessory and Consumer Electronics brand, has launched its latest Portable Bluetooth Speaker- ‘CAN’ in India.

 

U&i “CAN” Portable Bluetooth Speaker is available in Black, Blue and Red colour at all the leading retail stores & e-commerce platforms at an introductory price of Rs 2,199.

The latest launch resembles a can and comes loaded with features like Shake and Flip for changing the music track or pausing the track while one is listening to their favourite songs.

 

The newly launched “CAN” delivers 5W of powerful audio output sound. Its battery capacity of 400 mAh promises up to 6 Hours of Battery Backup. With its 5.0 Bluetooth technology, it is compatible with all Bluetooth-enabled devices.

 

Speaking on the launch, Paresh Vij, Founder and Director, U&i commented “CAN is a unique product, with a speaker of this size, it delivers a punching sound and is loaded with a plethora of features. With its small and portable design, it is not only suitable for everyday use at home, but also for the party or outdoor music as well.”

