U&i launches Airlift Series Powerbank, Blast Series Transmission Cable and more

U&i has today added a series of products to their collection. The newly launched products include U&i Airlift Series Powerbank, Blast Series Charging and Data Transmission Cable, Star Series Cable, Titan Series Charging and Data Transmission Cable and USB-C to Lightning Cable.

Pricing and Availability:

The U&i Airlift Series Powerbank is priced at INR 2,999.

The U&i Blast Series C to C Fast Charging and Data Transmission Cable is priced at INR 1,199.

The U&i Star Series Super Fast Charging and Data Transmission cable is priced at INR 599.

The U&i Titan Series Charging and Data Transmission Cable is priced at INR 1,499.

The U&i USB-C to Lightning Cable is priced at INR 699.

These products are backed with 1-year warranty and can be purchased from all leading retail stores.

U&i Airlift Series Powerbank comes with 20000mAh power. This is a 6 in 1 Powerbank, which means it comes with 6 different types of ports to charge and that too at the same time. The input of the Micro USB and Type-C is the same, that is, 5V-1A. Its output on the other hand is 5V-1.0/2.0 (MAX).

U&i Blast Series Charging and Data transmission cable, C to C Fast Charging and Data Transmission Cable comes in a bright and attractive red colour. This cable is made of the best quality copper wire which allows high transmission performance and is even bio-degradable. It is a 65 Watt cable with C to C fast charging. It has a stylish, yet sturdy design and can be used without uncovering your mobile or laptop.

U&i Star Series Super Fast Charging and Data Transmission cable comes in an attractive black colour with orange details. Moreover, this cable consists of threaded wire, reducing the risk of damage to wires as it makes it a very flexible one. It comes with a 4A output for a data transmission cable. With super fast charging, it can be used without uncovering your laptop or mobile. This U&i cable’s wire is made out of authentic and best quality copper, which is one of the most efficient and safe material for electricity and wires.

The U&i Titan Series Charging and Data Transmission cable comes in a soft and flexible design. It is a 3 in 1 cable, which means it consists of three different types of cables- lightning, type-C and micro-USB. Moreover, you can use all three cables at the same time because of its outstanding output of 3.4 A. This cable’s length is 1.25 metres, making it quite comfortable for the user. Interestingly, this cable’s material is high-quality copper wire, which allows high transmission performance and durability.

The U&i USB-C to Lightning Cable has a great power delivery and easy data syncing, with a power capacity of 20 Watt. This cable allows high transmission performance, all thanks to the high-quality copper wire it is fitted with. The U&i USB-C to Lightning Cable is 1 metre long and comes with a durable and attractive design. This cable can be used without uncovering your laptop or mobile.