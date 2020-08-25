Ubon SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker launched for Rs 1,999

The Ubon SP-43 Light Up wireless speaker is powered by a 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and it offers massive hours of continuous playtime.

Ubon has launched a new Made in India’ SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker for Rs 1,999. The SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker is available on all leading e-commerce portals across the country. The company is offering 3 months warranty against manufacturing defects and 3 months extended warranty.



The wireless speaker is powered by a 1200mAh rechargeable Li-ion battery and it offers massive hours of continuous playtime. The speaker supports TF-card, FM & USB port function and it amplifies sound throughout the room. This new speaker comes with the latest Wireless Version Support v5.0 and can be paired via Bluetooth to the soundtrack up to 10m range. This set includes the portable speaker and a power cord.



Backed by massive 10 hours battery backup and double LED RGB lights and Belt SP-43 Wireless speaker has strong built, stylish design. It features an innovative design of multi-colour LED lighting, control single colour or multi-colour lights while the speaker is on.



SP-43 Light Up Wireless Speaker offers premium HD sound on the power output of 5W’s. The speaker comes with extremely easy push buttons, play, pause or repeat.



Commenting on the new launch, Lalit Arora, Co-Founder, UBON said, “Being a leading player in the consumer electronics industry, we, at UBON, always strive to provide innovative products to our customers in the best possible prices. This newly launched product assures the best-in-class music experience to our customer and has the power to become the life of every party. He further added that “This speaker is proudly Made-In-India and supports the mission of Atmanirbhar Bharat”.