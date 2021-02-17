Advertisement

Twitter Voice DMs Feature Being Rolled Out in India

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 17, 2021 1:39 pm

Latest News

The new voice DM is rolling out to Twitter users in select countries in a phased manner.
Twitter has started rolling out a new voice messaging feature in India. The feature will allow you to send audio messages through direct message instead of writing.

As of now, the new voice DM is rolling out to Twitter users in select countries in a phased manner. This feature is currently being tested in India, Brazil and Japan.

The Twitter voice message in direct messages is an extension to the Twitter Voice Tweets introduced last year. The company says that each voice message can be up to 140 seconds long. According to the company, voice messages in DMs will make it easier for people to have conversations.

To send a voice message on Twitter, open an existing conversation in your DMs. Tap on the voice recording icon to start recording your message. You can tap it a second time to end. iOS users can also press-and-hold the voice recording icon to start recording an audio message. You can also swipe up and release the icon to send it immediately share the voice message on the iOS app.

Currently, the feature is being tested for both Android and iOS users. Users can only send voice messages via the app. However, voice DMs can be received on the web browser as well. You can listen to the recorded voice message before sending it via DM.

Announcing the new voice DM feature, Manish Maheshwari, Managing Director, Twitter India said, "India is a priority market for Twitter, and that is why we're constantly testing new features and learning from people's experience on the service here. We're excited to bring the voice messages in DMs experiment to the country and give people a new way to express themselves and help them connect through the nuances, emotion, and empathy built by hearing someone's voice."

 

Meanwhile, Twitter has now started a wider rollout of the Twitter Spaces feature that works identical to Clubhouse's main app theme, which is social interaction through voice. The new beta testers will initially get access to the feature to create private or public rooms and any Twitter user following them will be able to listen in to these Spaces rooms created by the beta testers.

