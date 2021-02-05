Advertisement

Twitter blinks, suspends accounts linked with Farmer Agitation after notice from Govt

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 05, 2021 11:46 am

Latest News

After the government directed Twitter to do so, the social media giant has once again blocked those accounts associated with Farmer Agitation
Advertisement

In wake of notice from the Indian Government, Twitter has once again blocked some of the accounts that were linked to the farmer's agitation. The Indian Government had warned Twitter that it would face penal action if it doesn't abide by the government's law and it seems like Twitter was quick to react. 

 

At least three accounts including those of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha's official IT cell Kisan Ekta Morcha, Tractor2Twitter and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) have been suspended. Out of the three, Tractor2Twitter and BKU (Ekta-Ugrahan) have activated some other accounts that have similar names but with limited activity. 

 

Twitter had blocked the above-mentioned accounts on 1st February after receiving a request from the government as the handles were associated with the farmer's agitation that took place in the capital on 26th of January.  In a unilateral decision, Twitter, surprisingly, unblocked the handles after imposing a ban in just a few hours which invited the irk of Government.  The government also reminded Twitter in its notice that is an intermediary and is obliged to obey as directed, and the refusal to do so would invite penal action. 

 

Apart from this, on 30th January, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology had directed Twitter to block around 250 Tweets/Twitter accounts which were using #ModiPlanningFarmerGenocide hashtag and making fake, intimidatory and provocative tweets. Twitter was late in doing so as it blocked these tweets/accounts on 1st Feb whereas it was to do so on the 31st of January. In the meantime, the concerned tweets containing the hashtag were tweeted and retweeted multiple times, therefore spreading the hashtag further. 

 

One of these accounts also included the one of Indian Activist 'Hansraj Meena'. "I was merely supporting the farmers, tweeting about their problems and demands with the hashtag #WeStandWithFarmers," said Meena in an interview with  Reuters. Other accounts that were blocked included those of a newsmagazine, farmers' groups, politicians and an actor. To be precise, these accounts were of Kisan Ekta Morcha, The Caravan India, Manik Goyal, and many more people. 

 

Advertisement

The government also reminded that Twitter is an intermediary and is obliged to obey as directed, and the refusal to do so would invite penal action. 

Govt issues notice to Twitter

Twitter Verification is launching on January 20, 2021

Twitter is testing 'Spaces', an audio chat room for users

Periscope to shut down in March 2021

Twitter starts labelling tweets with Manipulative Media in India: Things you should know

Twitter is bringing back the Blue verification Badge in 2021

Latest News from Twitter

You might like this

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

SLING TV launches Voot with India’s content in US

Zoom brings new features to Zoom Rooms

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!
Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra Unboxing, Hits and Misses of Samsung Galaxy S 21 Series
Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix

Micromax mking TVs for OnePlus, Realme and Infinix
lava Z6 First Impression

lava Z6 First Impression

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies