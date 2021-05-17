Advertisement

Twitter Blue paid subscription to bring 'Undo Tweet' button, Bookmark Collections and more: Leak

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : May 17, 2021 12:26 pm

Latest News

A new paid Twitter subscription is under works through which users will get access to features like Undo Tweet button and more
Twitter has an upcoming paid subscription which the company has already confirmed earlier. Some new leaks have emerged revealing more information about what features the subscription could bring, what it could be called and mainly, what it will cost.

 

Reverse engineering expert Jane Manchun Wong revealed on Twitter itself that the upcoming paid subscription from the social media platform will be called 'Twitter Blue'. The subscription will have a bunch of features including the 'Undo Tweet' button that was tipped earlier. 

 

 

The service will cost $2.99 (approx Rs 218) on a monthly basis. This essentially means that if you want to have the functionality to undo your misspelled tweet or a tweet you posted by mistake, you will have to pay $2.99 per month to Twitter. 

 

Bookmark Collections

 

The next feature could be the Bookmark Collections where the tweets you bookmark will be categorized so you can find them easily when you want to. Wong also mentions that this will be a tiered subscription pricing model meaning the higher the tier, the more features you get. Users who opt for a higher tier will get access to more features compared to the ones on lower tier. 

 

Jane further states the screenshots shared of Twitter Blue are not final and are work-in-progress. This means that the pricing, naming and the feature set related to the subscription could change at the time of launch. 

Tags: Twitter

 

