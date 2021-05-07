Twitter launches 'Tip Jar' feature on its platform

Through Tip Jars, you can now send or receive tips with real money on Twitter

Twitter is introducing a new feature for the users called 'Tip Jar' so they can get tips from people around the world as a means of portraying support towards the user. Currently, a limited number of users can add the 'Tip Jar' feature to their respective accounts.

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. You can tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled.

One can select whichever payment service or platform they prefer and they’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can show their support in the amount they choose. The services currently available through which you can send and receive tips include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces. Twitter further notes that it doesn't take any cut in the tips sent to the account.

"Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money", says Twitter.

Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android. Twitter says that currently only a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips.

This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits. Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and Twitter will also expand the feature to more languages.