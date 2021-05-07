Advertisement

Twitter launches 'Tip Jar' feature on its platform

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2021 12:04 pm

Latest News

Through Tip Jars, you can now send or receive tips with real money on Twitter

Twitter is introducing a new feature for the users called 'Tip Jar' so they can get tips from people around the world as a means of portraying support towards the user. Currently, a limited number of users can add the 'Tip Jar' feature to their respective accounts.

 

You’ll know an account’s Tip Jar is enabled if you see a Tip Jar icon next to the Follow button on their profile page. You can tap the icon, and you’ll see a list of payment services or platforms that the account has enabled. 

 

One can select whichever payment service or platform they prefer and they’ll be taken off Twitter to the selected app where they can show their support in the amount they choose. The services currently available through which you can send and receive tips include Bandcamp, Cash App, Patreon, PayPal and Venmo. On Android, tips can also be sent within Spaces. Twitter further notes that it doesn't take any cut in the tips sent to the account. 

 

"Tip Jar is an easy way to support the incredible voices that make up the conversation on Twitter. This is a first step in our work to create new ways for people to receive and show support on Twitter – with money", says Twitter. 

 

Starting today, everyone using Twitter in English can send tips to applicable accounts on Twitter for iOS and Android. Twitter says that currently only a limited group of people around the world who use Twitter in English can add Tip Jar to their profile and accept tips. 

 

This group includes creators, journalists, experts, and nonprofits. Soon, more people will be able to add Tip Jar to their profile and Twitter will also expand the feature to more languages.

Twitter is working on an 'Undo Send' button, the next best thing after an edit button

Twitter releases 'COVID-19 SOS: Resources' page to help people in India for resources amid the pandemic

Twitter Spaces announces what it's working on, anyone with 600 or more followers getting the ability to host Spaces

Latest News from Twitter

Tags: Twitter

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp to soon offer sticker suggestions based on what you type

Paytm launches COVID Vaccine slot finder

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 1.5 Ton Split ACs

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe

Rent a Power Bank is their to stay: Ramani Iyer, Skyppe
Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise

Xiaomi, Realme makes products for international market, we make for India: Noise
Realme caught cheating!

Realme caught cheating!
Micromax IN 1: First look!

Micromax IN 1: First look!
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Latest Picture Story

Vivo X60 Pro In-depth Camera Review

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies