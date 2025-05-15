Truke Mega 9 TWS Earbuds Launched in India: All Details

Truke Mega 9 TWS earbuds have been launched in India featuring a premium leather-metal case that claims to blend with “durability, providing stylish, efficient storage and charging.” The buds boast of providing extended usage with up to 70 hours of total playtime. Here’s everything to know about the new audio product.

Truke Mega 9: Price, Availability

The Buds Mega 9 will be available starting 20th May on Amazon.in, Flipkart, and Truke.in. The buds cost Rs 1,299 and are available in three colour options including Charcoal Black, Cobalt Blue, and Forest Green.

Truke Mega 9: Specifications

The Mega 9 comes equipped with 24-bit Spatial Audio along with 13mm titanium drivers that deliver rich, Hi-Fi DSP listening experience, according to the brand. The stylish pebbled leather finish case adds a touch of elegance, while dual pairing functionality allows seamless connectivity with two devices at once.

Truke Buds Mega 9 are powered by a 40mAh battery in each bud, while the 400mAh charging case delivers extended usage with up to 70 hours of total playtime. Consumers can expect up to 10 hours of uninterrupted playback on a single charge. These earbuds equipped with fast Type-C charging as well.

The 1-step instant pairing feature ensures a quick and hassle-free connection as soon as the case is opened. With dual connectivity support, users can easily switch between two devices by simply tapping the earbuds four times. The buds are further equipped with PureVoice ENC Technology featuring quad MEMS microphones—two in each earbud—to deliver crystal-clear call quality, even in noisy environments.

For gamers, the dedicated low Latency gaming mode offers an ultra-low latency of up to 40ms, ensuring a lag-free audio experience.