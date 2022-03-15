Truke Horizon W20 smartwatch launched at Rs 2,999

Truke has announced the launch of Truke Horizon W20 Smartwatch in India. The wearable is priced at Rs 2,999 and is available on Flipkart. It comes in Black, Red and Green colour options

The Horizon adventure smartwatch is packed with a Built-in High-Precision GPS with Glonass, Deep Water Resistance with IP68 Rating, Multiple-Sports Mode, and a big battery that lasts up to 168 hours.

Truke Horizon W20 Features

The smartwatch offers a 43mm (1.69 inch) Type Full Screen Touch HD Color Display with a resolution of 240×280 pixels. For connectivity, the watch uses Bluetooth 5.0 It also supports numerous critical health monitoring features such as 24×7 Heart-rate sensor, Blood Pressure monitor, True Blood Oxygen level (SpO2), Pedometer, and sleep monitor.

Further, a built-in 9-Axis Gravity Sensor allows you to accurately record all your daily activities. This watch is packed with 300mAh battery that is claimed to last for upto 168 hours without GPS Function.

Moreover, it offers up to 120 hours with GPS Function and offers standby time of up to 45 days. With a Power saving mode, the battery life can be extended up to 14 days.

In addition, the smartwatch also offers other features like smart notifications, DND Mode, sedentary reminder, weather update, Music Control. Lastly, the smartwatch comes with over 100 cloud based watch faces to give a new look for every occasion.

Last month, Truke Air Buds and Air Buds+ TWS series was launched in India. Both the TWS come with 20 pre-defined EQ modes along with customizable EQ via smart application. This allows the user to tweak the frequency of music/sound as their liking for more immersive experience.

The company claims a battery capacity of 40mAh Earbuds in 300mAh charging case with single charge. They offer playback time lasting up to 10 hours, 48 hours total playtime with the included 300mAh USB-C charging case, but the Airbuds+ comes with a tiny screen to view the battery stats.