Truke Buds Aura and Buds Elite Launched in India: Know Details

Truke Buds Aura and Buds Elite earbuds have been announced in India as the latest budget TWS earbuds from the brand. The two come backed by a 12-month warranty and sport low Latency for an immersive experience for gamers. Here’s everything to know about the two new audio products from Truke.

Truke Buds Aura: Price, Features

The Truke Buds Aura carry a launch price tag of Rs 899 and are available in black and blue.

The Buds Aura features 13mm titanium drivers for high-quality sound. With a total playtime of up to 70 hours, it’s ideal for extended listening sessions. Fast charging provides 10 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Gamers will appreciate the Ultra-Low 40ms Latency, ensuring seamless audio synchronization for an immersive, lag-free experience. The case of the buds pack a 400mAh battery and they support Bluetooth v5.4 and one-step pairing.

Truke Buds Elite: Price, Features

The Truke Buds Elite have a launch price tag of Rs 899 and are available in black and white.

The Buds Elite is equipped with 10mm drivers and a dedicated Gaming Mode, delivering Ultra-Low 40ms Latency for smooth, lag-free gameplay. It features a Dual Mic with PureVoice ENC technology, ensuring crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.

With IPX5 water resistance, it withstands sweat and splashes, making it ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. It gets a 300mAh battery in the case, supports Bluetooth v5.4, as well as one-step pairing.

Same as the Buds Aura, the Buds Elite can offer up to 70 hours of playtime when paired with the charging case.