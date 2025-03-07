HomeNewsTruke Buds Aura and Buds Elite Launched in India: Know Details

Truke Buds Aura and Buds Elite Launched in India: Know Details

Truke Buds Aura and Buds Elite TWS earbuds have been announced in India and here’s everything to know about them.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Truke Buds Aura and Buds Elite earbuds have been announced in India as the latest budget TWS earbuds from the brand. The two come backed by a 12-month warranty and sport low for an immersive experience for gamers. Here’s everything to know about the two new audio products from Truke.

Truke Buds Aura: Price, Features

The Truke Buds Aura carry a launch price tag of Rs 899 and are available in black and blue.

The Buds Aura features 13mm titanium drivers for high-quality sound. With a total playtime of up to 70 hours, it’s ideal for extended listening sessions. provides 10 hours of playback with just a 10-minute charge.

Gamers will appreciate the Ultra-Low 40ms Latency, ensuring seamless audio synchronization for an immersive, lag-free experience. The case of the buds pack a 400mAh battery and they support v5.4 and one-step pairing.

Truke Buds Elite: Price, Features

The Truke Buds Elite have a launch price tag of Rs 899 and are available in black and white.

The Buds Elite is equipped with 10mm drivers and a dedicated Gaming Mode, delivering Ultra-Low 40ms Latency for smooth, lag-free gameplay. It features a Dual Mic with PureVoice ENC technology, ensuring crystal-clear calls even in noisy environments.

With IPX5 water resistance, it withstands sweat and splashes, making it ideal for workouts and outdoor activities. It gets a 300mAh battery in the case, supports Bluetooth v5.4, as well as one-step pairing.

Same as the Buds Aura, the Buds Elite can offer up to 70 hours of playtime when paired with the charging case.

