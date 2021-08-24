HomeNewsTruke BTG 1, BTG 2 gaming earbuds launched in India

Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 gaming earbuds launched in India

Truke BTG 1 BTG 2 gaming TWS series has been launched in India. BTG1 will be available at Flipkart and BTG 2 will be available on Amazon.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Truke has launched India’s first gaming-range TWS series comprising the BTG 1 and BTG 2. BTG1 will be available at Flipkart and BTG 2 will be available on Amazon from 24th August at an affordable price of Rs 1999.

The products are available in two attractive designs: the futuristic radiant design and the modern tribal design that commits an unparalleled gaming experience.

Truke BTG 1 and BTG 2 TWS Features

Both Truke BTG 1 and BTG 2 TWS are packed with high-performance gaming-core chipsets with enhanced sound quality. These TWS feature a 32-bit RISC architecture and Environmental Noise Cancellation (ENC) that eliminates echo, wind, and noise.

They are supported by Bluetooth 5.1 with Dual Audio Decoding that offers up to 8 dbm transmitting power. The gaming buds also have superior audio with 24-bit Hi-Res DAC with Signal to Noise Ratio >=101dB. There is also an ADC that supports all sampling rates between 8 KHz-48 KHz. The TWS also extend a stereo surround sound with customized special tuning effects.

The gaming TWS has a unique combination of 60ms low latency. There is also a dual-mode configuration that enables users to effortlessly glide between music mode and gaming mode. The music mode has a Hi-Fi audio quality feature and a cinematic sound experience with 13mm 32Ω Titanium Drivers. The TWS also come with a DUAL-MIC Noise Cancellation offering a Clear Voice communication with advanced DSP that reduces background noise.

Both TWS have a long battery life that provides up to 10 hours of playtime on a single charge. Further, there is a total of up to 48 hours of playtime with the case. They sport 180 hours standby time alongside a 3-4 times charge from the case. The TWS devices also have overcharge protection and low power consumption with a durable Type-C charging port.

The ergonomically designed secure fit and feather-light gaming buds weigh just 4gms. The company says that they are designed for providing all-day comfort while precisely angled at 45 degrees.

