Truke BTG 1, BTG 2 gaming earbuds to launch on August 24 in India

Truke is all set to launch India’s first fully gaming-dedicated range of earbuds on 24th August, 2021. Truke BTG 1 and BTG 2 Gaming Earbuds will be making their debut in the country on the said date.

Both the gaming earbuds will be packed with customized gaming-core chipsets for high performance and enhanced sound quality. The gaming buds will also come with 60ms imperceptible low latency rate. The dual mode configuration will enable users to seamlessly shift between music mode and gaming mode.

The music mode has a hi-fi audio quality feature with AAC codec and a cinematic sound experience with 13mm Titanium Drivers. The Truke BTG 1 & BTG 2 earbuds will have long battery-life with a 10 hours playtime on a single charge and a 48 hours playtime with case.

The ergonomically designed secure fit and feather light gaming buds weight just 4gms. They are designed for providing all-day comfort while precisely angled at 45 degrees to extend the best possible fit. These earbuds support Bluetooth 5.1.

Earlier, Truke launched Blue colour variants of Buds Q1, Fit 1+ TWS earbuds. The Buds Q1 comes equipped with Bluetooth 5.1, which offers 2x transmission speed, 1.8x Reliable Connection and is 2x Energy Efficient. The Truke Buds Q1 is backed with a 400mAh charging case that allows up to 60 hours of total music playback time on a full charge and up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Truke Fit 1+ possesses a music playback capacity of 12 hours on a single charge with a 300mAh Charging Case. It extends a total music playback of up to 48 hours. The Bluetooth 5.1 allows a stable seamless connection. Featuring a low latency gaming mode and AAC codec support, the earbud also has one-touch control and a digital display.