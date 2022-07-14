Truecaller launches Open Doors voice-based app: Here’s how it works

Truecaller has launched a brand new app for safe, secure and private audio conversations: Open Doors. The app enables safe, global conversations in real time.

Open Doors app is owned and developed by True Software Scandinavia AB, the makers of Truecaller. It is free, available globally, and will be completely free to use and available globally on the Google Play Store & Apple App Store. The app works seamlessly across both smartphone platforms.

How Truecaller Open Doors Works:

Open Doors has a simple onboarding process. If you are already a Truecaller user, you can sign in with just one tap. If you’re not a Truecaller user, your phone number will be verified using a missed call or OTP. The app needs only two permissions: contacts (so that you can share Open Doors, or connect with people in your contacts who also have Open Doors) and phone permission (needed to have audio conversations). Participants in a conversation can not see each other’s phone number.

As a user of Open Doors, you are in complete control at all times. You can start a conversation and leave at will. Your friends can join conversations when they get a notification or by clicking on a link you share. At launch, the app interface will be available in English, Hindi, Spanish, Latin and French, with more languages to be added later on user demand.

ALSO READ: Truecaller launches Mobile App Growth Trends Report

Once your friend joins the conversation, their friends will be invited too. Through the network effect, you can be joined by a large number of people very soon. Do keep in mind that conversations are real-time and moderated by the community. They are not stored anywhere and neither can someone listen in without you knowing.

The company says that based on user feedback, Truecaller will keep innovating and adding more features to Open Doors. Some innovations that are already in the works, thanks to a small beta tester group, are the ability to set a close circle of contacts (so that others in your contacts who have Open Doors will not always get a notification when you start a conversation), the ability to react to what people are saying and precise control over how the app notifies you of new conversations.