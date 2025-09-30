Microsoft Debuts Vibe Working With Agent Mode and Office Agent in 365 Copilot

Microsoft has expanded its Copilot features with the introduction of Vibe Working with Agent Mode in Excel and Word, along with Office Agent in Copilot chat. The updates aim to enhance productivity across Microsoft 365 by using advanced reasoning models for more interactive and task-focused assistance.

In Excel, Agent Mode is designed to make advanced modeling more accessible. It can generate formulas, create sheets, build visualizations, and verify results. Microsoft says the feature works like an “Excel expert,” helping users analyze data sets and produce summaries and insights without requiring deep technical knowledge.

Agent Mode in Word focuses on document creation, turning writing into a conversational process. Users can provide prompts such as summarizing feedback or highlighting key trends, and Copilot will draft, format, and refine content while asking clarifying questions. The feature is intended to make writing faster and more iterative.

Read More: Microsoft Debuts Copilot 3D: All Details

Office Agent, available through Copilot chat, enables the creation of PowerPoint presentations and Word documents in a chat-first experience. Unlike earlier AI slide-generation tools, it conducts web-based research, applies reasoning to user prompts, and produces well-structured outputs. Users can then collaborate with Office Agent or refine the material directly in PowerPoint or Word.

The rollout begins today: