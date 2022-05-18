Truecaller launches Mobile App Growth Trends Report



Truecaller, the leading global platform for verifying contacts and blocking unwanted communications, has launched its first Mobile App Growth Trends Report for the Indian business fraternity. With the rise of Gaming, Fintech, Edtech, peer-to-peer Social Media, seamless and number-based identity verification has become more important than ever.

To enable this, Truecaller’s verification solution offers a seamless experience for their users while helping them optimize the user funnel for mobile web and applications. This report leverages Truecaller SDK’s insights to help enterprises and startups get a deep dive into growth trends from 2021. It demonstrates how the ecosystem is evolving and draws inferences to build for the next phase of growth.

The Truecaller Mobile App Growth trends report covers expansive information about the top growth and adoption categories in India plus detailed insights on categories like e-commerce, fantasy gaming apps, job portals.

Read More: Truecaller partners with Android smartphone manufacturers to preload app in these countries

Some highlights from the report:

Indian job portals observed a 108% growth in website traffic – solely during the second half of 2021

The Fantasy Gaming category has maximum adoption in Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, with Sundays having the most engagement rate and Monday the lowest

Tier 2 cities witnessed a growth of 216% in 2021 in the Travel and Hospitality category

The company also reached a significant milestone this year where its verifications SDK crossed 1 Billion+ successful verifications on third-party mobile apps and websites. The SDK solution enables mobile apps and websites to improve the user funnel with seamless mobile number verification.

The SDK solution now has strong penetration with leading players across various business categories, who use Truecaller as the primary mode of number verification for their users.