Spotify in ChatGPT Launched: Here’s How it Works

Spotify in ChatGPT has been introduced by the music streaming platform where you can “bring Spotify into their ChatGPT conversations to receive personalised music and podcast recommendations.” The feature is available for both free and premium users so you don’t have to pay to use it.

To use Spotify in ChatGPT, start a conversation in ChatGPT and mention Spotify in your prompt. The first time you do this, you’ll be prompted to connect your Spotify account. From there, simply ask for songs, artists, albums, playlists, or podcast episodes.

ChatGPT will automatically bring up the Spotify App in your chat and use relevant context to accomplish the task. Alternatively, ask for recommendations based on a mood, theme, or topic, and Spotify will surface personalised picks seamlessly within the flow of your conversation. Tapping a track will open the Spotify app, allowing you to listen and watch directly from there.

Once you’ve connected your Spotify account to ChatGPT, you can ask for the latest from your favourite K-Pop star or a playlist featuring all the Latin artists in your heavy rotation. Or extend an existing ChatGPT conversation, like planning a weekend road trip, by asking Spotify to create an apt soundtrack.

For best results, the company tells users to “add details like genre, mood, or artist for music, or a topic, host, or guest for podcasts.” Because the feature is in its early stages, the app might not be “able to deliver on every request just yet.” However, this experience will improve over the coming weeks and months as per Spotify.

Free users will be able to source from Spotify’s catalog of playlists already available on the app, such as Discover Weekly and New Music Friday. Premium users can take it a step further by having Spotify turn their more elaborate prompts into a fresh and fully personalized selection of tracks.

Connecting Spotify to ChatGPT is opt-in, and you’re always in control: You can connect or disconnect at any time. Throughout the experience, artists’ and creators’ work stays protected. Spotify will not share music, podcasts, or any other audio or video content with OpenAI for training purposes.

Spotify in ChatGPT is now live in English across 145 countries to all logged-in ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts, available on both web and mobile (iOS and Android).