  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

TRAI's mobile number portability rules are now live: Here’s what you need to know!

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 12:48 pm

Latest News

Under the new rules, the mobile number porting process will be completed within 3 to 5 days. Previously, the process used to take 15 days to port a mobile number from one operator to another.
Advertisement

Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has introduced new guidelines for the mobile number portability (MNP) India. The new rules are applicable from today onwards. 

 

Under the new rules, the mobile number porting process will be completed within 3 to 5 days. Previously, the process used to take 15 days to port a mobile number from one operator to another. TRAI has also revealed that users need to pay Rs 6.46 for each porting request. 

 

New Guidelines

 

Advertisement

The regulator has revealed some guidelines for MNP. To start with, users will have to use the active connection for at least 90 days. Postpaid users will have to clear all the outstanding dues as per their billing cycle. 

 

Furthermore, users will not be eligible for portability if they have already made a request to change the ownership of the mobile number. "There should not be any pending contractual obligations to be fulfilled by the subscriber as per the exit clause provided in the subscriber agreement," TRAI said in a statement.

 

How to port a number?

 

The process is fairly simple. Users who are looking to port their mobile number can send an SMS with ‘PORT’ followed by a space and the ten-digit mobile number to 1900. Users will then get a Unique Porting Code (UPC) through an SMS, which is valid for four days. Users then need to go to the nearest customer service centre of the operator they want to port and fill the Customer Acquisition Form (CAF) and Porting Form and provide the UPC code. 

 

Users have to make the necessary payment for porting along with requisite KYC documents. Once the documents and forms are submitted, users will get a new SIM, which will be activated within three days. However, in Jammu and Kashmir, Assam and North-East areas, it will take 15 working days. 

 

The process is the same for postpaid customers. Users can also withdraw the porting request by sending a CANCEL followed by space and the mobile number to 1900. However, it is important to note that withdrawing the porting request should be made within 24 hours of submitting the request.

 

TRAI's mandate for DTH and Cable TV operators: Everything you need to know

TRAI approved World's First Blockchain Communication Stack launched

Jio, Airtel, Voda Idea increase pre-paid traiff upto 47 Percent

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: TRAI Mobile Number Portability MNP TRAI MNP rules TRAI rules operator news

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Jio Fiber data vouchers now available starting at Rs 101

Airtel Xstream Box is now available at a discounted price

BSNL reduces validity of Rs 186, Rs 187 and other prepaid plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies