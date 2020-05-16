Top upcoming smartphones in June 2020

We have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in this article.

Smartphone manufacturers have now started launching their smartphones amid the COVID-19 pandemic across the globe. While some of them have already been launched, others are gearing up to launch their smartphones in the month of June.



Brands like Vivo, Xiaomi, Oppo, Infinix and Google are expected to launch new smartphones in India and around the global. In this article, we will talk about all the upcoming smartphones that are destined to launch next month. We have shortlisted some of the best upcoming smartphones in this article.



Vivo X50 5G



Vivo has already confirmed that it will be launching Vivo X50 series in China on June 1. This could mean that the brand will launch multiple smartphones in the X50 series. Vivo X50 5G will come with a gimble-like anti-shake camera technology. It will offer better stabilisation than OIS





As the name itself indicates, the phone will come with support for 5G connectivity. Specs for the Vivo X50 5G smartphone are unknown at the moment. As per a recently leaked image, the phone will come with a punch-hole design at the front in the top-centre position of the display, which is now becoming a new standard in the smartphone industry. The back panel of the phone will come with a rectangular quad-camera setup, which is aligned vertically.



Google Pixel 4a



Google Pixel 4a is expected to be launched on June 3. Google is hosting an event for Android 11 Beta on 3rd June and it’s likely that the Pixel 4a launch could happen at the same event. The phone was earlier expected to be launched on May 22 but now its launch has been reportedly pushed to June.





The Pixel 4a is expected to be priced at $349 (roughly Rs 26,400) for the 128GB model. The phone is likely to come with 64 GB of memory as well at $299 (roughly Rs 22,600). The Pixel 4a is rumoured to be powered by the Snapdragon 730 chipset with 6GB of RAM and either 64GB or 128GB of storage.



The phone will come with a 5.81-inch display panel with support for Full HD+ screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels, offering 443 PPI pixel density. It will reportedly sport a 12.2-megapixel rear and 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It will run the company’s own Android 10 operating system and will be backed by a 3,080mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.



Infinix Hot 9 Pro



Infinix is planning to launch a new phone in the Hot series, dubbed as Infinix Hot 9 Pro. Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a waterdrop notch on the display to house the front-facing camera.



One could expect it to feature upgraded specs as compared to the Infinix Hot 9. The company has revealed a few expected specs of the upcoming smartphone as per which Infinix Hot 9 Pro will feature a 6.6-inch display.



The phone is expected to have 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. For the software, Infinix Hot 9 Pro will run Android 10 operating system out-of-the-box. We may also see a fingerprint scanner in Hot 9 Pro. Apart from these details, no other information has been revealed by Infinix at the moment.



Oppo Find X2, Find X2 Pro



Oppo has already announced that it will be launching its much-awaited Find X2 series in India soon however an exact launch date is not revealed yet.



Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro feature 6.7-inch Quad HD+ OLED 2.5D curved glass display with 3168 x 1440 pixels resolution, HDR10+, 120Hz refresh rate, 800 nits brightness, 1200 nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection. Find X2 has 4200mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge and Find X2 Pro has 4260mAh battery with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 flash charge.





Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro run on Android 10 with ColorOS 7.1 and have an in-display fingerprint sensor. Both of the smartphones are powered by 2.84GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 865 7nm processor with Adreno 650 GPU. Find X2 Pro is Water and Dust Resistance with IP68 while Find X2 is Splash Resistant with IP54 certification.



Redmi 9



Redmi 9 smartphone is expected to launch in India soon. The phone has already been spotted listed in the RF exposure section of the Xiaomi India website. The listing reveals the model number M2004J19G and Head SAR of 0.711 W/kg and Body SAR of 1.059 W/kg of the device.





As per rumours, Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. It is said to come with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The smartphone will be available in two colour options including Purple and Green.



Redmi 9 will come with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, similar to the Redmi Note 9. It will reportedly feature a 6.6-inch DoT notch display along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage that may be further expandable. The smartphone might come with a 5000mAh battery and USB Type-C port.