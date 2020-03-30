  • 12:55 Mar 30, 2020

Redmi 9 to reportedly feature MediaTek Helio G80 chipset

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : March 30, 2020 11:11 am

Latest News

The smartphone will be available in two colour options including Purple and Green
Xiaomi’s sub-brand is reportedly working on the Redmi 9 smartphone for a long time. Now, some camera specs along with a live image of the smartphone have been leaked online. 

 

As per a tipster Sudhanshu A., the Redmi 9 will be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 processor. Interestingly, the latest chipset was set to make its Indian debut with Realme Narzo 10, however, the event has been postponed due to Coronavirus lockdown. 

 

Furthermore, the tipster claims that the smartphone will be available in two colour options including Purple and Green. The live image reveals that the smartphone will come with a quad-camera setup with a LED flash and a fingerprint sensor that sits right beneath the camera module. 

 

Coming to camera specs, the Redmi 9 is said to come with a quad-camera setup. The setup comes with a combination of 13-megapixel primary lens, 8-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 5-megapixel macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. That said, there is no other information available at the time of writing. 

 

Previous rumours revealed that the Redmi 9 will come with a 6.6-inch DoT notch display along with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The smartphone might come with 5000mAh battery and it is reported to launch in China in May this year. 

