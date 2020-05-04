Top Airtel prepaid plans, smart recharges, data packs, talktime plans under Rs 200

Here is a list of Airtel prepaid plans that cost you under Rs 200.

Airtel currently offers a wide range of prepaid plans for its customers that starts from Rs 10 and goes up to Rs 6999.

The company offers a variety of plans including main prepaid offers along with smart recharges, data-only packs and talk time offer to its customers. In this article, we going to talk about the prepaid plans from Airtel that are cheap and goes easy on your pocket. So, here is a list of Airtel prepaid plans that cost you under Rs 200.

Airtel Unlimited prepaid plans under Rs 200

Rs 19: To start with the basic plan, the Rs 19 prepaid pack offers you 200MB of data and it comes with unlimited voice calls on all networks. The pack comes with a validity of 2 days.

Rs 149: The pack offers 2GB of data for the entire validity period and it comes with unlimited voice calls as well. The plan gives you 300 SMS and it comes with 28 days of validity. Furthermore, users can also avail free Hellotunes along with free subscription of Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Rs 179: The pack offers 2GB of data for the entire validity period and it comes with unlimited voice calls as well. The plan gives you 300 SMS and it comes with 28 days of validity. The company is also offering Rs 2 Lakh term life insurance from Bharti AXA Life with the prepaid recharge. Furthermore, users can also avail free Hellotunes along with free subscription of Wynk Music and Airtel Xstream.

Airtel Smart Recharge under Rs 200

Rs 45: The smart recharge pack does not come with any calling benefits or data benefits. The pack gives you a validity of 28 days and users can make local and STD calls at 2.5 paise per second and one can send local SMS at Re 1 and STD message at Rs 1.5.

Rs 49: The plan offers a talktime of Rs 38.52 and it also offers 100MB of data. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. Interestingly, users will be charged 2.5 paise per second for Local and STD calls. One can send local SMS at Re 1 and STD message at Rs 1.5.

Rs 79: The plan offers a talktime of Rs 64 and it also offers 200MB of data. The pack comes with a validity of 28 days. Interestingly, users will be charged 60 paise per minute for Local and STD calls. One can send local SMS at Re 1 and STD message at Rs 1.5.

Airtel data-only pack under Rs 200

Rs 48: The basic plan provides you with 3GB of data and it comes with a validity of 28 days.

Rs 98: The data-only plan offers 6GB of data along with 28 days of validity as well.







Airtel talk time under Rs 200

Rs 10: The plan offers a talk time of Rs 7.47 and it does not come with any validity.

Rs 20: The plan offers a talk time of 14.95 with no fixed validity.

Rs 100: The pack offers 81.75 talk time for users.

Airtel ISD packs under Rs 200

Rs 18: Under this ISD pack, users can enjoy ISD calling at discounted rates and it comes with 28 days of validity.

Rs 46: The ISD pack offers 1000 SMS local and STD. The pack come with a validity of 28 days.