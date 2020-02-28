  • 11:36 Feb 28, 2020

Advertisement

Top 5 PUBG Accessories

By: The Mobile Indian network, Kolkata Last updated : February 28, 2020 10:10 am

Latest News

A common path taken by players around the globe are addition of accessories to their games. These accessories improve gameplay by enhancing accuracy, response time or overall game input. If you are in the market for such accessories, here’s our list of top 5 PUBG mobile accessories that you should check out
Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is probably the most popular mobile game in the world with 50 million active users around the globe! It has taken mobile gaming to a whole new level with the game now being hosted as a global competition. With this hike in popularity, the competition is now hotter than ever. Players do everything they can to get that chicken dinner.

 

A common path taken by players around the globe is the addition of accessories to their gameplay. These accessories improve gameplay by enhancing accuracy, response time or overall game input. If you are in the market for such accessories, here’s our list of top 5 PUBG mobile accessories that you should check out

Advertisement

 

Shoulder Triggers

Shoulder triggers give you two physical shoulder triggers that hook onto your screen. These shoulder triggers can be mapped to perform any function but it’s advised to map them as the ‘shoot’ button. The triggers activate the button they are assigned as soon as you press them by touching the screen with capacitive pads just like your finger would.

 

The triggers make sure you get the most amount of screen real estate for viewing the game by taking some of your fingers of the screen. The triggers also increase accuracy and response time as it’s easier to press the triggers rather than touching the screen as your fingers are always resting on the triggers naturally.

 

 

Gamepad

A gamepad ensures that all your fingers stay away from the screen giving you the maximum viewing real estate. The joysticks ensure accurate movement of the player with the buttons provide the fastest response time. The physical feedback also makes up for a better gaming experience.

 

You can connect any Bluetooth controller including the ones supplied with your Xbox or PlayStation. Some gamepads are specifically built for phones and offer a in-built phone grip for better viewing.

 

On-screen joysticks

These joysticks attach to your screen via suction cups and provide you with the accuracy and feedback of a real joystick.  They joysticks sit directly above the “move” controls with their capacitive bottoms touching the screen.  These ensure that the controls are always active and prevent loss of input that some people experience due to sweaty fingers. The physical movement also adds up to better crosshair and movement control.

 

 

 Headphones

A good audio experience will lead to better response time and directional awareness. The over the head design along with noise isolation gives you more enjoyable gaming experience. The inbuilt mic will also give you a way better audio experience and will enable your teammates to hear you better.

 

Cables

Probably the most underrated equipment for a mobile gamer is the cables and more specifically the charging cables. The Amazon basics line of cables are a great choice with their built quality and longevity.  These cables are well jacketed and do not break easily. The Lightning cables are MiFi certified making them compatible with your IOS devices. They come in various sizes to suit your needs and in various head types. They are very economically priced as well for the quality.

 

Samsung Galaxy S10 Lite new variant with 512GB launched in India

HTC Wildfire R70 launched in India with 6.53-inch display, 16MP triple rear cameras

Vivo Z6 5G announced with 48MP quad rear cameras and 5000mAh battery

Jio Giga Fibre: The truth

Smart Home devices and their security flaws

Decathlon data breach exposes over 123 million users’ personal information

Latest News from

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

Audio Technica introduces ATH-CLR100BT headphones in India for Rs 2,499

Pebble launches 10W HD stereo Edge Bluetooth speaker in India for Rs 1699

Lenovo launches 4 new audio products with EQ technology in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 Controversies with Google Map

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 IoT Trends

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 budget MicroSD cards

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 AirPods Alternatives

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Top 5 smartphones based on Mediatek Chipset

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO

iQOO will enter offline market soon in India: Gagan Arora, iQOO
Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing

Samsung Galaxy M31 First Impressions and Unboxing
iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression

iQOO 3 5G Unboxing and 1st Impression
Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression

Motorola Razr Unboxing and 1st Impression
Why did Ather Take a U Turn

Why did Ather Take a U Turn
Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Realme C3 Unboxing and First Look: Is it a solid device for Rs 6,999?

Latest Picture Story

Samsung Galaxy M31 Camera Test: Is worth the hype?

Samsung Galaxy M31: Things you should know!

iQOO : Top 10 Features

iQOO Camera Test: Is it good or Bad?

Realme X50 Pro 5G: Everything you need to know!

Top 5 facts about essential phones

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies