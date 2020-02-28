Top 5 PUBG Accessories

A common path taken by players around the globe are addition of accessories to their games. These accessories improve gameplay by enhancing accuracy, response time or overall game input. If you are in the market for such accessories, here’s our list of top 5 PUBG mobile accessories that you should check out

Advertisement

PUBG Mobile is probably the most popular mobile game in the world with 50 million active users around the globe! It has taken mobile gaming to a whole new level with the game now being hosted as a global competition. With this hike in popularity, the competition is now hotter than ever. Players do everything they can to get that chicken dinner.

A common path taken by players around the globe is the addition of accessories to their gameplay. These accessories improve gameplay by enhancing accuracy, response time or overall game input. If you are in the market for such accessories, here’s our list of top 5 PUBG mobile accessories that you should check out

Advertisement

Shoulder Triggers

Shoulder triggers give you two physical shoulder triggers that hook onto your screen. These shoulder triggers can be mapped to perform any function but it’s advised to map them as the ‘shoot’ button. The triggers activate the button they are assigned as soon as you press them by touching the screen with capacitive pads just like your finger would.

The triggers make sure you get the most amount of screen real estate for viewing the game by taking some of your fingers of the screen. The triggers also increase accuracy and response time as it’s easier to press the triggers rather than touching the screen as your fingers are always resting on the triggers naturally.

Gamepad

A gamepad ensures that all your fingers stay away from the screen giving you the maximum viewing real estate. The joysticks ensure accurate movement of the player with the buttons provide the fastest response time. The physical feedback also makes up for a better gaming experience.

You can connect any Bluetooth controller including the ones supplied with your Xbox or PlayStation. Some gamepads are specifically built for phones and offer a in-built phone grip for better viewing.

On-screen joysticks

These joysticks attach to your screen via suction cups and provide you with the accuracy and feedback of a real joystick. They joysticks sit directly above the “move” controls with their capacitive bottoms touching the screen. These ensure that the controls are always active and prevent loss of input that some people experience due to sweaty fingers. The physical movement also adds up to better crosshair and movement control.

Headphones

A good audio experience will lead to better response time and directional awareness. The over the head design along with noise isolation gives you more enjoyable gaming experience. The inbuilt mic will also give you a way better audio experience and will enable your teammates to hear you better.

Cables

Probably the most underrated equipment for a mobile gamer is the cables and more specifically the charging cables. The Amazon basics line of cables are a great choice with their built quality and longevity. These cables are well jacketed and do not break easily. The Lightning cables are MiFi certified making them compatible with your IOS devices. They come in various sizes to suit your needs and in various head types. They are very economically priced as well for the quality.