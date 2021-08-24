Top 5 Double Door Refrigerators

Refrigerators can be considered as one of the most important appliances in the home. However, they come in different sizes and types. So whether you try to go to big showrooms or multi-brand retails, you will get sheer numbers of options available in the Double Door Refrigerator segment.

So, to make your choice easier, we have handpicked some of the best Double Door refrigerators available in the market right now. So, without further delay, here is the list of the top 5 refrigerators in India.

Samung 253 L Frost Free Double Door Refrigerator RT28A3453S8/HL- Rs 23,990

Samsung has had tough competition from the likes of Whirlpool, Godrej etc. in the home appliance segment, yet, the South Korean giant has been holding strong. For Rs 23,990, Samsung’s RT28A3021S8/HL is an ideal choice if you are looking for a 250+ Litre capacity refrigerator.

You can keep your perishables fresh and ready for consumption inside the Samsung 253 L refrigerator. It provides efficient cooling while saving energy and keeping the operational noise level to a minimum. This refrigerator will continue to cool your food items even when there’s a power cut with the help of its Smart Connect Inverter. It automatically severs the power in case of power fluctuations or increases in voltage to keep your refrigerator safeguarded from electrical damage.

This refrigerator is equipped with a Digital Inverter compressor capable of adjusting its speed to keep up with the cooling requirements. It removes foul odours by continuously passing the air through activated carbon filters. This refrigerator’s All-around Cooling system keeps your food, fruits, and vegetables fresh for a long time with uniform cooling. It has toughened glass shelves that can withstand a weight of up to 175 kg.

LG 335 L Frost Free Double Door GL-T372JDS3 – Rs 37,490

If you are interested in getting home a double-door fridge, this LG convertible refrigerator should feature on your list. The Inverter Linear Compressor of this refrigerator moderates the internal temperatures across the fridge and makes it highly energy-efficient. The ConvertiblePLUS feature helps you increase the storage capacity of your refrigerator by transforming the freezer into a fridge, all this at the touch of a button. The refrigerator also comes with a big bottle rack that helps you store large bottles of up to 2 L.

Linear Cooling monitors the temperatures across the various sections of the refrigerator. This helps keep your food fresh for up to 14 days. Thanks to the multiple air vents strategically located across the refrigerator, a constant circulation of cool air ensure that a uniform temperature is maintained across the fridge so that your food items remain fresh.

The Smart Diagnosis feature helps diagnose and solve any issue with the functioning of the refrigerator in a seamless manner. Your refrigerator automatically connects to your home inverter in case of a power failure. It has toughened glass shelves that are capable of carrying heavy loads.

Whirlpool 292 L Frost Free Double Door (IF INV CNV 305) – Rs 30,740

This is a 292 litres refrigerator which is good enough for families of 3-5 members. The refrigerator is equipped with IntelliSense Inverter Technology which reduces energy consumption and delivers impressive performance even during power outages. This refrigerator connects automatically to your home inverter during power cuts for consistent cooling and long-lasting freshness for up to 15 days.

Additionally, the Zeolite technology, Microblock technology, and FreshFlow AirTower with Flexi Vents keep your edibles garden fresh for up to 15 days. It prevents excessive ripening of vegetables and fruits to keep them fresh. The Microblock Technology ensures that this refrigerator adapts to the varying internal conditions. This helps prevent up to 99% bacterial growth to give you fresh and hygienic edibles.

This refrigerator has a scientifically designed air tower and strategically placed vents to offer cool and fresh air in different sections of this refrigerator. In addition, the vegetable crisper of this refrigerator features the Honey Comb Moisture Lock-in Technology to maintain optimum moisture in the stored vegetables.

Haier 258 L Frost Free Double Door HEF-25TGS – Rs 22,290

If you are looking for a sleek, stylish, and energy-efficient refrigerator, then this Haier double-door fridge is ideal for you. This 5-in-1 convertible allows you to customize and optimize the cooling settings according to your need. The 5 modes of this refrigerator customize its operation to suit your cooling needs.

The large vegetable box allows you to organize your perishable food items in one place. Additionally, the multi airflow ensures that your fruits and vegetables remain fresh for a longer period. It boasts the Twin Inverter technology. This ensures that the compressor and the fan motor can run at different speeds, depending on the cooling settings. This feature makes the refrigerator more energy-efficient.

Further, the toughened glass shelves of this Haier double-door refrigerator have been designed to withstand a heavyweight. As a result, it can function well during voltage fluctuation and at a voltage as low as 135 V. The PUF insulation on this refrigerator ensures that it is easier to retain a lower temperature and maintain it for optimal cooling.

Godrej 236 L Frost Free Double Door RF EON 236B 25 HI SC DR – Rs 19,290

If Godrej has been your favourite brand, the 236 L Refrigerator will be a decent choice. It ensures that the freshness of your fruits, veggies, and other items is locked for up to 24 hours. This way, you can safely eat and cook with the perishables throughout the day. In addition, its Anti-bacterial Removable Gasket ensures that your food stays fresh and germ-free to ensure safe consumption.

Moving on, the refrigerator from Godrej is equipped with some good features, including a Green Inverter Technology. This refrigerator features an energy-efficient compressor that uses an environment-friendly refrigerant. In addition, it comes with a freshness lock feature that preserves the freshness of your veggies, fruits, and other food items so that they stay fresh for up to 24 hours.

Thanks to the quick pull downtime of this appliance, your stored food items can be quickly cooled. This refrigerator comes with silver ions in the air duct and offers antimicrobial resistance in the gasket to ensure that your food remains fresh and germ-free. It makes use of thick PUF insulation that offers effective cooling retention so that you can enjoy the long-lasting freshness of your perishables. You can safely and conveniently store all your frozen foods in the large freezer of this refrigerator.

Lead Image Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto