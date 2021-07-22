Washing machines today have become an essential part of many households. Well, the market is full of options available in the front loading washing machines segment. But how to choose the best one? So let’s look at the top 5 front load washing machines available online.

The list will make it easier and help you choose the best if you plan to buy a new washing machine. With this list, your confusion will clear, and you will be able to make an informed decision.

IFB 6 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (Diva Aqua VX)

The IFB Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is available online for Rs 21,990. This machine has a 6.0 kg washing capacity. It has a maximum Spin Speed of 800 rpm and requires a power supply of 220-240V.

This home appliance features the Auto Imbalance Vibration Control technology, the Ball Valve Technology, and a Crescent Moon Drum for quick and efficient washing.

The Aqua Spa Therapy feature of the IFB machine hydrates exfoliates, cleanses the garment. It has a built-in filter that helps the detergent dissolve precisely so that your clothes come out clean yet soft.

The Hygiene Plus feature protects your skin from the detergent residue through additional rinses. In addition, this washing machine smartly detects dangerous fluctuations. It immediately comes to a pause and automatically continues the wash cycle when the voltage stabilises.

Overall, the washing machine can be considered a good option in the Top 5 front load washing machines list.

BOSCH 8 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (WAJ24261IN)

This Bosch Fully Automatic front loading washing machine is available online at Rs 34,990. With an 8 kg washing capacity, t has a maximum Spin Speed of 1200 rpm.

This washing machine is equipped with many innovative features which will make short work of doing laundry. The display features include Programme Status, Temperature and Spin Speed Selection, Remaining Time. Other features are a Large LED Display, Touch Control Buttons, Child Lock, Buzzer at the End of the Programme, Reload Function.

It also comes equipped with Anti Tangle, Anti Bacteria, EcoSilence Drive, Touch Control, SpeedPerfect, ActiveWater, VarioDrum, Delay Start, Reload, AntiVibration Side Panels, Foam Detection. The Reload Wash option allows you to open the door early in the cycle to add or remove items easily.

The AntiVibration design of this washing machine helps in experiencing less vibration and noise during spin cycles. This design feature also ensures that your machine is stable and doesn’t shake while washing heavy loads.

This front-loading machine from the brand is a good option to consider.

Haier 7 kg Fully Automatic Front Load Grey (HW70-IM12826TNZP)

This Haier front loading washing machine is another option for buying. It is available online at Rs 28,490 and has a 7 kg washing capacity. It has a maximum Spin Speed of 1200 rpm with a power supply of 220-240V. This machine can also be considered a good option in our top 5 front load washing machines list.

This washing machine comes with an advanced laser welding drum that facilitates the machine to ensure superior health of fabrics and proper performance. In addition, advanced high-tech brushless inverter motor reduces the vibrations and ensure greater stability, proving more reliable than the conventional motor.

The anti-bacterial technology driven gasket and detergent drawer provides hygienically clean and safe wash by eliminating 99.8% of allergen microbes. Additionally, the advanced Near Zero Pressure technology smartly senses the load. As a result, it ensures reliable performance and effective cleaning even at an extremely low water pressure of 0.001 – 0.002 MPA.

The wash program types include 16 – Mix, Express 15 min, Wool, Shirts, Duvet, Disinfectant, Intense, Self Clean, Delicate/Silk, Heavy, Underwear, Baby Care, Daily Wash, Hygienic, Spin, Rinse + Spin.

SAMSUNG 6 kg Inverter Fully Automatic Front Load (WW60R20GLSS/TL)

The Samsung Fully Automatic Load Washing Machine is available online for Rs 23,990 and has a 6 kg washing capacity. It has a maximum Spin Speed of 1000 rpm. This washing machine features a Digital Inverter Technology for energy-efficient performance. A Diamond Drum to gently wash your clothes. And a Child Lock to ensure that your kid can not accidentally change the wash cycle settings.

This home appliance features Digital Inverter Technology. It makes use of magnets to ensure that the washing machine does not make much noise while operating.

The Diamond Drum features a soft curl design having smooth, diamond-shaped ridges. This design ensures that your laundry is washed gently. It also has small water exit holes to prevent your clothes from getting trapped. As a result, your clothes are not damaged.

This washing machine has the Quick Wash program to wash your lightly soiled laundry in no time efficiently. The Child lock feature lets you lock the buttons. In this mode, only the power button is active and other buttons are locked. An icon on the display appears to indicate the status.

LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Front Load (FHT1265ZNW.ABWQEIL)

LG is a well-known name in the large appliances industry. Talking about washing machine department, we suggest you this 6.5 kg Fully Automatic machine.

The LG Fully Automatic Front Load Washing Machine is available online for Rs

31,490 and has a 6.5 kg washing capacity. It has a maximum Spin Speed of 1200 rpm.

The machine’s 6 Motion Direct Drive technology optimizes the wash drum’s movements depending on the type of garment being washed. This helps the washing machine deliver a powerful washing performance along with clothes that have been thoroughly cleaned.

The washer-dryer also features a heater that makes use of hot water to remove stubborn stains. It also comes with a child lock feature that protects the touch control panel from being tampered by children.

The wash drum of this washing machine is made of stainless steel. So it is rust-resistant, safe for washing clothes, and highly durable.

The Steam Wash feature takes good care of your delicate clothes. Apart from sterilizing the clothes, it also cleans your garments off dust mites, pet and pollen allergen, etc. Further, you can download customized wash cycles based on the different types of clothes.

In case of any technical issue, this washing machine will help you analyze the problem using the SmartThinQ app. In fact, you can identify up to 86 errors using this feature.