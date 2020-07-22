Today 22 July 2020  Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Oppo F15 and more

Technology News Today, 22 July 2020 LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Oppo F15 and more
Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off from August 6
Amazon has announced that it will be holding its annual Prime Day sale on its platform this year as well. The e-commerce giant has revealed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will bring a host of interesting launches, cashback offers and more.
The sale will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. The 48 hours sale will provide best deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Prime members will also get good deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices.
The brand has also revealed that during the sale period, over 300 products will be launched from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool, Philips, Bajaj, Usha, Decathlon, Hero Cycles, Eureka Forbes, Sleepwell, L’Oréal Paris, OnePlus, IFB, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, Borosil, Milton and more.
LG UltraGear 27GN950 4K monitor with 1ms response time announced
LG has announced the launch of a new gaming monitor known as LG UltraGear 27GN950. The monitor is said to be the first to feature a 4K display with 1ms response time. The UltraGear 27GN950 gaming monitor comes with a price tag of $799.99, which roughly translates to Rs 59,800. The monitor will be available for sale in key markets of North America, Asia, Europe, and other regions. The gaming monitor will be also launched in India soon as the Indian website lists the monitor as “coming soon.” However, the company has not revealed the Indian pricing.
Samsung Galaxy A01 Core launched
Samsung has unveiled its affordable phone in Indonesia with the Galaxy A01 Core Android Go edition. Samsung Galaxy A01 Core is priced in Indonesia staring at IDR 1,099,000 (roughly Rs. 5,500).
The phone comes in two variants - 16GB and 32GB storage options. The Samsung Galaxy A01 core comes in Blue, Black, and Red colour options. It features a 5.3-inch HD+ display with a screen resolution of 720 x 1480 pixels and 18.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone features a plastic build with a ridge-like pattern on the back. The phone is powered by Mediatek MT6739 quad-core SoC clocked at 1.5GHz.
Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant launched in India
Oppo has launched a new 4GB + 128GB variant of Oppo F15 smartphone in India. The new variant of the Oppo F15 is priced at Rs 16,990 and is available in Lightening Black and Unicorn White colours.
To recall, Oppo F15 was launched in India earlier this year in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. Oppo F15 4GB RAM variant is now listed on Amazon India but is out of stock at the moment.
Asus ROG Phone 3 India Launch Today
Asus ROG Phone 3 gaming-centric smartphone is all set for today. The launch event will begin at 8.15PM IST, and it will be live-streamed on Asus website. The phone will be powered by 3.091GHz Snapdragon 865+ SoC with Adreno 650 GPU. It will be the first smartphone to be powered by the latest processor.
Flipkart is running a teaser hinting the availability of Asus ROG Phone 3 on the platform. There is a ‘Notify Me' button which will allow users to be notified about all the updates related to the launch, availability, pricing, offers and more.
