Today 22 July 2020  Technology News LIVE Updates: Asus ROG Phone 3, Oppo F15 and more

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale kicks off from August 6

Amazon has announced that it will be holding its annual Prime Day sale on its platform this year as well. The e-commerce giant has revealed that Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale will bring a host of interesting launches, cashback offers and more.



The sale will take place on August 6th and it will be available till August 7. The 48 hours sale will provide best deals across smartphones, consumer electronics, appliances, TVs, kitchen, daily essentials, toys, fashion, beauty and more. Prime members will also get good deals on Echo, Fire TV and Kindle devices.



The brand has also revealed that during the sale period, over 300 products will be launched from top brands such as Samsung, Prestige, Intel, Fabindia, Dabur, Voltas, Godrej, Jabra, Titan, Max Fashion, JBL, Whirlpool, Philips, Bajaj, Usha, Decathlon, Hero Cycles, Eureka Forbes, Sleepwell, L’Oréal Paris, OnePlus, IFB, Microsoft Xbox, Adidas, Xiaomi, Boat, Borosil, Milton and more.





