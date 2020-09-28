Timex Helix Gusto 2.0 fitness band launched in India for Rs 2495

The Gusto 2.0 is compatible with iPhone, Android Phones.

Timex Group has announced the launch of a second-generation fitness band under the brand Helix Gusto 2.0 in India today. The all-new Gusto 2.0 is priced at Rs 2,495 and is available in 3 colour options - Blue, Grey and Black. The Helix Gusto 2.0 is exclusively available on Amazon India and the company's official website.



The Helix Gusto 2.0 comes with a dual colour band along with activity tracker and heart rate monitor. The Gusto 2.0 is compatible with iPhone, Android Phones. The wearbale comes with 1 Year Limited Manufacturer Warranty for any Manufacturing Defects.



The band is IP54 splash resistant and allows you to send an SMS to your family and friends in the time of distress, receive all the social media notifications. It features 2.4 cm coloured screen display on a dual coloured band. It comes with a 5-day battery back-up, SOS Alert, calorie consumption tracking, daily activity tracking and heart rate monitoring.



This band comes with three sports mode: Walk, Running and Cycling. You can also navigate your phone camera from this band. Receive Notification for any message and call on your phone.



Commenting on the launch, Ajay Dhyani, Head- Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of our second-generation Helix Gusto 2.0 fitness band in India. The product is created- keeping in mind the increasing number of health conscious and fitness enthusiast people. The range of Helix Gusto 2.0 consists of stylish dual color element which makes these watches stand out and it will prove to be extremely useful for those who are keeping their fitness in check.”