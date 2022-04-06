TIMEX FIT 2.0 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch launched in India

Timex has announced the launch of their newest FIT 2.0 smartwatch with Bluetooth calling. The new watch by Timex is priced at Rs 5,995.

Timex FIT 2.0 Smartwatch Features

The TIMEX FIT 2.0 smartwatch comes with 1.72-inch Full touch Display and a high Resolution of 360 x 385 pixel. Further, it comes with multiple watch faces. In addition, the new watch is packed with features like Bluetooth calling, SpO2 monitor, heart rate monitor and more.

This smartwatch lets one monitor the vitals and stay in touch, on the go. It has blood pressure tracking and sleep tracking. Not only this, but it also lets one control music and camera remotely. It features 20 sports modes and a superior 7-day battery life.

Previously, Timex launched Metalfit smartwatch in India. The Helix Metalfit smartwatch will cost you Rs 2,799. It is available for purchase on Amazon India.

The watch offers a suite of features like 50+ watch faces. It can track users’ health and fitness with numerous in-built monitors. It also lets users control camera and music. The watch comes with 10 in-built sports modes like Spinning, cycling, running, football, walking, badminton, yoga, basketball, treadmill and climbing.

It has a full capacitive touch display with 240*240 screen resolution and tap to wake feature for easy access.

This sturdy smartwatch comes with a powerful battery. The battery can be fully charged within 2 hours. The company claims to offer up to 10 days of usage. Thanks to the IP68 water resistance, you can wear it even in the rain.

The new Helix Metalfit smartwatch comes with multiple features like blood oxygen saturation level (Sp02) monitor, heart rate monitor and female health tracking. It also keeps track of Sleep patterns by detecting deep & light sleep, off bedtime and awake time in sleep mode.