TicWatch Pro S launched with WearOS, Snapdragon Wear SoC

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 10, 2021 4:26 pm

The TicWatch Pro S has debuted with WearOS, Snapdragon Wear SoC, AMOLED display and more
The TicWatch Pro S is the newest addition to the WearOS family, created by Mobvoi. The watch has been launched in select regions and acts as the successor to last year's TicWatch Pro. 

 

As its a WearOS watch, you get features such as Google Pay via NFC and more. It is launched in a single colour option and a single dial size and is priced at $259.99 (approx Rs 19,000). There's no information available yet, regarding the availability and pricing of the watch for the Indian region. 

 

TicWatch Pro S Specifications

 

TicWatch Pro S

 

The TicWatch Pro S sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display with 400x400 pixels resolution and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Watch is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear SoC, paired with 1GB of RAM and 4GB of storage. 

 

The watch runs on Wear OS by Google and comes with Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi, and GPS. It also supports Google Pay via NFC. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, gyro, magnetic sensor, PPG heart rate sensor, ambient light sensor, and low latency off-body sensor. 

 

It is backed by a 415mAh battery and can deliver two to five days of battery life in Smart mode and 30 days of battery life in Essential mode as per Mobvoi. The smartwatch also features VO2 Max monitoring, TicExercise 3.0, TicBreathe, TicSleep 2.0, TicHearing, and Voice Memo features. It comes with an LCD display on top of the AMOLED display. 

 

There are over 1,000 watch faces that users can choose to customise their TicWatch Pro S.

Latest Smartphones
Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Latest Smartphones
Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
