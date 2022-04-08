TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS launched in India with Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and Google Wear OS

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS has been launched in India for Rs 29,999. The new smartwatch is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC and it runs on WearOS by Google. Let’s see the pricing and specifications details.

The new TicWatch is available for purchase on Amazon India. It comes in a single Shadow Black colour option.

TicWatch Pro 3 Ultra GPS Specifications

The new smartwatch has a round dial design and it features a 104-inch AMOLED screen with 454×454 pixel resolution. Further, it comes with auto adjustable brightness and Coming Gorilla anti fingerprint cover glass. You can customize the information on the watchfaces such as weather, heart rate or steps.

The watch band is made of premium fluoro rubber, which makes it durable and strong, but also soft on the skin. This unique, high-density material provides excellent resistance to heat, oxidation, oil and chemicals, while still being flexible enough to fit comfortably on your wrist.

ALSO READ: TicWatch GTH Pro announced with arterial health sensing

The smartwatch is powered by a Snapdragon Wear 4100 SoC, which is paired with 1GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. For connectivity, the smartwatch features Bluetooth 5.0 and is compatible with Android above iOS devices.

You also have TicSleep for sleep monitoring, TicZen for stress monitoring, and TicBreathe for breathing exercises. With TicCare you can also remotely monitor your loved one’s wearable data, such as heart rate, steps, sleep details, etc.

The watch also comes with NFC to make payments with Google Pay. It comes with call and message notifications. People can also control their smart home devices using Google Assistant.

As for the battery, the watch is backed by a 577mAh battery and can last up to 3 days with regular usage and it can go up to 45 days in Essential mode. In addition, the watch is IP68 certified and MIL-STD-810G certification for toughness. The watch also comes with upgraded 20+ professional sports mode with built in GPS, speaker and microphone.