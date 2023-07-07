Threads: Your Ultimate FAQ Guide to Instagram’s Microblogging Sensation

A new social media platform called Threads has been launched with its unique combination of microblogging and visual storytelling. Instagram officially launched Threads on July 6, offering users an alternative to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Threads allow users to share concise posts like on Twitter and incorporates Instagram’s features such as usernames and followers. If you’re excited to try out Threads and explore its potential, don’t worry! Here’s a FAQ guide to get you started on your Threads journey.
Threads is a microblogging platform launched by Instagram on July 6. It allows users to share mini posts similar to Twitter while leveraging all the elements of Instagram, including usernames, followers, and more.
To install Threads, you can download the app from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users) like any other app.
In order to use Threads, you must have an active Instagram account since Threads is integrated with Instagram. Once you download the Threads app, you will be prompted to sign in using your Instagram username.
Upon your first use of Threads, you will be presented with the option to follow the same users you already follow on Instagram. Furthermore, you have the ability to follow new users on Threads at your discretion.
Threads operates similarly to Twitter. You can post text messages and attach photos, videos, or GIFs to your posts. The app’s name, Threads, implies the ability to create a series of consecutive posts, much like Twitter’s “threads.”
According to Instagram, you can post Threads of up to 500 characters. In comparison, Twitter allows posts of up to 280 characters, although Twitter Blue users have a higher limit of 10,000 characters.
Currently, Threads is only available as a mobile app and does not have a dedicated website.
No, there are no limits on the number of threads you can add to any post on Threads.
Currently, Threads only allows users to log in with a single user ID at a time.
At the time of writing, Threads does not automatically convert hashtags into keywords like Instagram or Twitter. Thus, Threads appears to be a hashtag-free platform.
As of now, there are no visible ads on Threads. However, being owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), it is expected that ads might appear as the app gains more popularity.
Yes, you can share your posts on Threads to Instagram as Stories or regular posts. Additionally, you can also share your thread directly on Twitter. Furthermore, you have the option to share a link to your thread through various platforms such as WhatsApp and AirDrop. Reposting threads, either directly or with a quote, is also possible.
All accounts on Threads are private by default, following the privacy settings of Instagram. You will only see posts from accounts you follow on your main feed.
Yes, Threads provides functionality similar to Instagram. You can add hidden words to your threads to filter out replies that contain specific words. Additionally, you can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile through the three-dot menu. If you have already blocked profiles on Instagram, they will automatically be blocked on Threads as well.
Instagram has plans to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol set by the World Wide Web Consortium. Once this integration occurs, Threads should be able to work with other platforms that support the protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress.
In addition to text, you can also add individual or carousel pictures and videos to your posts on Threads, offering more options for sharing your thoughts. You can like, repost, and perform other actions available on the platform. Verified users will retain their verification status.
So, as you step into the world of Threads, immerse yourself in the power of microblogging, visual storytelling, and the seamless integration with Instagram. The possibilities are vast, and the choice is yours. Will Threads become the titan that challenges Twitter’s reign? Only time will reveal the true extent of Threads’ influence.