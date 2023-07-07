Threads: Your Ultimate FAQ Guide to Instagram’s Microblogging Sensation

A new social media platform called Threads has been launched with its unique combination of microblogging and visual storytelling. Instagram officially launched Threads on July 6, offering users an alternative to Elon Musk-owned Twitter. Threads allow users to share concise posts like on Twitter and incorporates Instagram’s features such as usernames and followers. If you’re excited to try out Threads and explore its potential, don’t worry! Here’s a FAQ guide to get you started on your Threads journey.

What is Threads? Threads is a microblogging platform launched by Instagram on July 6. It allows users to share mini posts similar to Twitter while leveraging all the elements of Instagram, including usernames, followers, and more.

How can I install Threads? To install Threads, you can download the app from the Google Play Store (for Android users) or the App Store (for iOS users) like any other app.

How do I sign up for Threads? In order to use Threads, you must have an active Instagram account since Threads is integrated with Instagram. Once you download the Threads app, you will be prompted to sign in using your Instagram username.

Will my Instagram followers be on Threads? Upon your first use of Threads, you will be presented with the option to follow the same users you already follow on Instagram. Furthermore, you have the ability to follow new users on Threads at your discretion.

How does Threads work? Threads operates similarly to Twitter. You can post text messages and attach photos, videos, or GIFs to your posts. The app’s name, Threads, implies the ability to create a series of consecutive posts, much like Twitter’s “threads.” Also See: Redmi Note 12, Redmi 12C launched in India: Price, Specs

What is the character limit on Threads? According to Instagram, you can post Threads of up to 500 characters. In comparison, Twitter allows posts of up to 280 characters, although Twitter Blue users have a higher limit of 10,000 characters.

Is there a web version of Threads? Currently, Threads is only available as a mobile app and does not have a dedicated website.

Are there any limits on the number of threads? No, there are no limits on the number of threads you can add to any post on Threads.

Can I sign in with multiple accounts on Threads? Currently, Threads only allows users to log in with a single user ID at a time.

Should I use hashtags on Threads? At the time of writing, Threads does not automatically convert hashtags into keywords like Instagram or Twitter. Thus, Threads appears to be a hashtag-free platform.

Are there ads on Threads? As of now, there are no visible ads on Threads. However, being owned by Meta (formerly Facebook), it is expected that ads might appear as the app gains more popularity.

Can I share Threads? Yes, you can share your posts on Threads to Instagram as Stories or regular posts. Additionally, you can also share your thread directly on Twitter. Furthermore, you have the option to share a link to your thread through various platforms such as WhatsApp and AirDrop. Reposting threads, either directly or with a quote, is also possible.

Are accounts private on Threads? All accounts on Threads are private by default, following the privacy settings of Instagram. You will only see posts from accounts you follow on your main feed.

Can I restrict users or keywords on Threads? Yes, Threads provides functionality similar to Instagram. You can add hidden words to your threads to filter out replies that contain specific words. Additionally, you can unfollow, block, restrict, or report a profile through the three-dot menu. If you have already blocked profiles on Instagram, they will automatically be blocked on Threads as well.

What’s next for Threads? Instagram has plans to make Threads compatible with ActivityPub, an open social networking protocol set by the World Wide Web Consortium. Once this integration occurs, Threads should be able to work with other platforms that support the protocol, such as Mastodon and WordPress.