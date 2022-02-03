Thomson Washer 7 Kg launched with Smart Pro Technology at an introductory price of Rs 5499

Thomson has today announced the launch of Thomson Washer (7 Kgs) with an all-new Smart Pro Technology in India. The new washing machine will be available on Flipkart, from 7th February, at an introductory offer price of Rs 5499.

The Thomson Washer comes packed with highly durable ABS material, which makes these washers shockproof and water resistant.

The company says Thomson Washers will be a great product fitment, especially for first time users who wants to live an asset-light lifestyle, with all the comforts that automation can bring at much lesser-costs.

Aiming to hit INR 1000 crore revenue mark, Thomson will continue to delight online shoppers with more such product launches and offers in the year 2022. Buoyed by the Government’s push for self-reliant India, the Indian manufacturing sector is expected to grow by 30% this year. In such a scenario the local manufacturing firm and electronic giant SPPL (Thomson’s India brand licensee company), is looking at the opportunity with optimism as it will continue to make world class technology under the aegis of its ‘Make in India’ campaign.

Additionally, the company also plans to open two more factories in the next two years, where one unit will be established in Hapur, while the other’s location will be announced in months to come. With INR 200 crore already invested the company plans on investing further 300 crores in the span of 2 years or so. The Hapur factory will be operational by the end of the first quarter this year, with hiring of over 5,000 skilled labour in months to come.

Avneet Singh Marwah, CEO, Super Plastronics Pvt. Ltd. and India Brand Licensee of Thomson, adds “Home appliance category in India has been increasing at a steady pace, driven by both large appliances & small appliances. The sector also offers a vast untapped market potential, which we are aiming to capture. Keeping in line with our commitment to ‘Make in India’, it’s our earnest efforts to produce in and for India. The changing lifestyle and preferences of today’s consumer, set in due to COVID 19 has led to a surge in demand for home-appliances, especially which help consumers make their lifestyles easier and comfortable, due to prevailing work-from-home situations. Further, the growth in India’s consumer market demand is also driven by rising disposable incomes and easy access to credit, which is inducing its purchasing power. Increase in the electrification of rural areas, along with the rising influence of social mass media and the popularity of online selling are all collaborating towards this upward consumption trend.”