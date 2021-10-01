Thomson to launch PATH series TVs during Flipkart BBD sale

Thomson India is set to add three new models under its PATH Series (9R PRO) range and a brand new washing machine model. The brand will make its latest offering available during the Flipkart Big Billion day sale.

Flipkart Big Billion days that starts on 3rd October with early access on 2nd October will include all of Thomson’s latest and best-selling models on discounted rates, and the starting price range will be Rs 6999 only. In addition, customers will also be given an additional 10 percent discount upon using their ICICI and Axis bank card options.

The 9R Pro 43-inch model in the Thomson PATH series costs Rs 23,999, while the 50-inch model will sell for Rs 31,999. The 55-inch model costs Rs 34,999. The Fully Automatic Front Load washing machine with 8.5 KG of capacity will be available for Rs 23,499.

Thomson PATH series Specifications

Thomson’s PATH TVs will come in three sizes – 43 inches, 50 inches, and 55 inches. All three models have ultra-high-definition video resolution with HDR10+, bezel-less look, along with an alloy stand. The televisions also have a sound output of 40W, and the processor is powered by amlogic that offers a clocking speed of 1.4 GHz and supports dual-band Wi-Fi (2.5GHz/5GHz).

Thomson’s latest additions will all be supported by Android OS. It will also have an in-built Chromecast and support Airplay too. These features give users access to more than 6000 applications. Moreover, the TV remotes will have shortcuts for Google Assistant for voice search, Youtube, Prime and Sony Liv.

Talking about Smart TVs, another company that recently launched new TVs is Motorola. It has launched the Revou-Q QLED Smart TV models in India with two different sizes, including 50-inches and 55-inches. Furthermore, both the TVs support Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR 10 for an enhanced viewing experience.