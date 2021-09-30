Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TVs launched in India

Motorola has launched a new set of Revou-Q QLED Smart TV models in India with two different sizes, including 50-inches and 55-inches. Both the TVs have support for Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and HDR 10 for enhanced viewing experience.

The Motorola Revou-Q 50-inch QLED smart TV costs Rs 49,999, while the 55-inch model comes with a price tag of Rs 54,999. These models will be available for purchase via Flipkart beginning Sunday, October 3, as part of its Big Billion Days sale.

Motorola Revou-Q QLED Smart TV Specifications

The Motorola Revou-Q 55-inch and 50-inch models come with HDR 10 support along with Dolby Vision and Dolby Audio. Furthermore, you get an Active Quantum colour filter and 102 percent of NTSC colour gamut coverage. You also get a Gamma engine 2.2. The new Motorola TVs run on Android 11, giving users access to 5000+ apps and games.

The TVs are equipped with a quad-core Realtek processor with an ARM Mali-G31 MC2 GPU and 2 gigs of RAM with 16GB of onboard storage. There’s AutoTuneX technology as well, which can optimise brightness, colour scales, and contrast.

For audio, there are twin 60W speakers that have Dolby Atmos support. There are 30W high-octave tweeters also. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, HDMI 2.1, and USB ports.

In related news to Motorola, the company is launching the Motorola Edge 20 Pro in India soon. Motorola Edge 20 Pro features a 6.67-inch 10-bit OLED display. In addition, the display gets DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+, Amazon HDR and a 144Hz refresh rate support. The Snapdragon 870 SoC powers the Edge 20 Pro with 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

For the cameras on the back, there’s a triple camera setup. You get a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8MP periscope camera with 5x optical zoom, and a 16-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor.