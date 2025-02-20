Thomson 43-inch QLED TVs with JioTele OS Launched in India: All Details

Thomson 43-inch QLED TVs with JioTele OS have been announced in India as the first set of televisions to come packed with Jio’s Smart TV operating system. The OS has been described as “a next-generation Smart TV operating system crafted to meet the unique needs of Indian audiences.” The operating system is aimed at solving the “limited capabilities” of Indian consumers’ connected TVs.

Thomson 43-inch QLED TVs with JioTele OS: Price, Availability

The THOMSON 43-inch QLED TV powered by JioTele OS will be exclusively available on Flipkart from January 21st, 2025 for Rs 18,999. Along with the 43″ Thomson QLED TVs, consumers will get the following launch offers:

JioHotstar- 3 Months Free Subscription

JioSaavn- 3 Months Free Subscription

JioGames- 1 Month Free Subscription

Swiggy – Discount of Rs 150 off on Rs 499 on Food Orders

Thomson 43-inch QLED TVs with JioTele OS: Features, Specs

THOMSON is the first brand to strategically partner with Jio to launch JioTele OS-powered TVs. JioTele OS, designed for Indian audiences, utilises indigenously developed technology.

“Designed and manufactured to meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers, these new THOMSON 43-inch QLED TVs offer not only brilliant visuals but also an intuitive, localized experience. JioTele OS is a fully India-centric operating system aimed at enhancing the smart TV experience with fast responsiveness, easy navigation, and access to a variety of apps and content, including exclusive regional and national streaming services,” said the brand.

The specs of the TV include a 43-inch QLED 4K Display with 1.1 Billion Colours along with HDR support. It has a bezel-less and AirSlim design while the panel supports up to 450 nits of brightness. For audio, it gets 40W Dolby Audio Stereo Box Speakers with a Digital noise filter. The TV is powered by an Amlogic Processor with 2GB RAM and 8GB in-built storage.

Connectivity is handled via Bluetooth v5.0 and dual-band Wi-Fi. Ports include 3 x HDMI ports with ARC and CEC, 1 x optical, and 2 USB ports. Running on JioTele OS, the TV offers top Global & Regional OTT apps, 300+ free live TV channels, 300+ JioGames along with AI Recommended content, and a dedicated sports mode as well.

You get a voice-enabled remote along with hotkeys for Netflix, Jio Cinema, Jio Hotstar, and YouTube. You can download 200+ apps from the JioStore. Further, because there’s support for 300+ free live TV channels, you can “skip the DTH costs” as per the brand.